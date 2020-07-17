Beckman Coulter Receives Nine IMV ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards

"Quality, reliability and service are the most important attributes affecting customer satisfaction," said Craig Overpeck, CEO of IMV. "We are excited and proud to congratulate Beckman Coulter on its nine awards including Best System Performance, Best Service and Best Customer Satisfaction. That is a truly great achievement for the organization, and they should be very proud of their efforts."

ServiceTrak™ Clinical Laboratory Awards are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,229 clinical testing locations having 5,117 instruments. Laboratory professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the instrument manufacturers, the system performance, and the service received for their laboratory testing instruments. The Best System Performance and Best Service awards are given to manufacturers that receive the highest percentage of highly satisfied customer responses. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to manufacturers that receive the highest percentage of respondents who would repurchase the system.

Regarding Beckman Coulter's analyzers, some IMV survey respondents commented:

"Being on the automated system, our turnaround times have been really low, and we have had no complaints from physicians on timeliness or results."

"Love how fast [the analyzer] samples the tube and makes tube available for other testing."

"We love the remote diagnostics. The telephone support is extremely helpful, even for little issues. Our field service rep is EXCELLENT! We are very happy customers."

"[The analyzer is] reliable and exceeded expectations."

Beckman Coulter is dedicated to investing and developing innovative solutions that enable laboratories to optimize patient care. The company recently launched and received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG immunoassay, designed to target immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against the coronavirus. It will also be seeking EUA for its IL-6 and Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assays in the near future.

"We are honored to receive this very important industry recognition," said Bernie Duffy, Beckman Coulter's vice president of global service. "Our team is constantly striving to drive service excellence by delivering the tools and information laboratorians and medical professionals need to support patient care and improve healthcare outcomes."

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

