Beckman Coulter’s DxH 520 Hematology Analyzer receives Scientists’ Choice Award and Named Best New Clinical Product

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award, as it speaks to our commitment to advancing healthcare by applying the power of science, technology, and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of hematology at Beckman Coulter.

SelectScience® began the Scientists' Choice Awards in 2007 to enable scientists to voice their opinions on the best new laboratory products in several different categories. Nominations are collected and assessed by SelectScience editors and the most popular nominations are put to public vote. Scientists are then invited to vote for their favorite products within each category, with the winners announced at scientific conferences throughout the year.

Designed for low-volume laboratories including clinics and physician offices, the DxH 520 builds on the organization's strength in hematology innovation and complements its broad spectrum of hematology analyzers, including the DxH 600 for mid-volume, DxH 900 for large-volume and DxH connected solutions for ultra-high-volume facilities. For more information on the DxH 520, please visit BeckmanCoulter.com/DxH520.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology, and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

