Beckman Coulter's DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer Honored at Premier, Inc.'s Annual Supplier Innovation Celebration

BREA, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, today announced that the DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer* was honored during Premier, Inc.'s annual supplier Innovation Celebration at its 2024 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. The Innovation Celebration recognizes groundbreaking healthcare technologies that have been launched throughout the year and the ways these products are helping to improve the health of communities.

The award-winning DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer sets a new standard for today’s busy labs addressing today’s speed, reliability, reproducibility, quality, and menu expansion demands.

With the highest throughput compared to any immunoassay analyzer on the market, Beckman Coulter's DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer is filled with novel and innovative technologies with safeguards to prevent errors that could impact patient results, turnaround times, and costly errors. Furthermore the system delivers the highest percentage of Six Sigma assays on the market.

A transformative feature of the DxI 9000 Immunoassay analyzer is the Lumi-Phos PRO substrate which allows for a new standard in analytical sensitivity. Using this substrate, analytes can be measured at the attomole level which is the equivalent of a teaspoon of sugar in 100,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This analytical sensitivity opens the door to venture into complementary diagnostics in disease states with unmet needs or revisions of claims for established assays for new clinical use cases.

"Premier's supplier Innovation Celebration is a remarkable event, showcasing the pinnacle of ingenuity within the healthcare industry," said Kathleen Orland, Senior Vice President, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay General Manager, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "The celebration highlights transformative solutions that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and drive overall efficiency. Premier's dedication to recognizing these contributions elevates industry standards while encouraging continuous improvement and creative problem-solving, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike."

"Premier proudly acknowledges Beckman Coulter's outstanding commitment to advancing healthcare," said Bruce Radcliff, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Premier. "Recognizing the DxI 9000 Analyzer at our 2024 Innovation Celebration reflects our shared mission to drive cost-efficiency, operational excellence and improved patient outcomes. We applaud Beckman Coulter for its invaluable contributions to healthcare."

Beckman Coulter was formally recognized on July 23, 2024,at Premier's annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement and technology company that unites an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations.

