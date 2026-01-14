Beckman Foundation Announces 2026 Beckman Scholars Program Awardees

Fourteen Institutions to Receive Over $2.1M in Science Funding for Undergraduate Researchers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2026 class of Beckman Scholars Program awardees, U.S. colleges and universities which underscore the Foundation's mission of supporting basic research in the chemistry and life sciences. The institutions were selected after a rigorous application process which included a two-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.

Each awardee institution will receive funding to support six Scholar-Mentor pairs, with two Scholars named per year for the three-year award term. This year's award is comprised of more than $2.1 million in funding for 84 undergraduate Beckman Scholars at the following 14 institutions (alpha ordered):

Binghamton University (SUNY)

Bowdoin College

Butler University

Emory University

Harvey Mudd College

Pomona College

San Jose State University

St. Olaf College

Syracuse University

University of Arkansas

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Cincinnati

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Pennsylvania

"Fostering undergraduate researchers and inspiring them to explore new ideas and experiences under the guidance of excellent mentors is central to our Beckman Scholars Program," shared Dr. Anne Hultgren, Executive Director and CEO of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. "We celebrate the 2026 BSP Awardee Institutions and look forward to welcoming their aspiring young scientists into our community of Beckman Scholars. Congratulations to both the students and mentors! Your talent and commitment represent the future of scientific discovery."

The Beckman Scholars Program provides 15-month mentored research experiences for exceptional undergraduate students in chemistry, biological sciences, and interdisciplinary combinations thereof.

About the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation

Located in Irvine, California, the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation supports researchers and nonprofit research institutions in making the next generation of breakthroughs in chemistry and the life sciences. Founded in 1977 by 20th century scientific instrumentation pioneer Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the Foundation supports United States institutions and young scientists whose creative, high-risk, and interdisciplinary research will lead to innovations and new tools and methods for scientific discovery. For more information, visit beckman-foundation.org.

