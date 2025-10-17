Becky G and Garnier Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Free Block Party in Downtown Los Angeles

What began as a commitment has evolved into a cornerstone, culminating this year through a marquee cultural celebration that embodied the brand's long-standing support of the Hispanic community. "We are deeply committed to uplifting and representing the Hispanic community through authentic engagement. With this event, we wanted to show up for a community that has consistently shown up for us, creating a true celebration of culture," said Yaritza Caraballo, Garnier's Brand Engagement Lead.

Guests enjoyed a lively fusion of flavors, artistry, and tradition, sampling offerings from Syd Studios, Sad Girl Creamery, Jessica Molina, Taste Salud x Liquid Courage, Bodega Delights, The Arepa Stand, Leo's Taco Truck, Chismesito Cafe, Andes Florist, Bior Jems, Soy Latina Candles, Vcho's Food Truck, Pampas Helados Argentinos, and Ana's Fresh Fruits.

The event united elements from across all Latin cultures, from a striking "wall of flags" honoring every Hispanic nationality to live music by Sangre Nueva and an inclusive "Pelo Bueno" salon that embraced all hair textures and types. Guests enjoyed iconic Latin dishes and beverages like cafecito, pupusas, arepas, empanadas, tacos, churros, and more, creating a multisensory experience of heritage and flavor.

Becky G hosted the festivities, visiting the vendors she helped curate, dancing salsa alongside her mother and other guests, and taking time to meet and celebrate with everyone that turned out for the block party. Through this immersive experience, Garnier showcased Latin-owned businesses while fostering a joyful, unified space that radiated cultural pride and embodied the spirit of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It's so special to work with a brand that genuinely celebrates our culture and supports our people. This event brought together everything I love, familia, cultura, and community, and reminded me how powerful we are when we come together. I'm proud to be part of something that uplifts where we come from and who we are" said Becky G.

About Garnier:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

