Becky Magdaleno Named Executive Vice President/CEO

"Even after a national search, we found the best candidate right here at home. We are fortunate to be able to have a continuity of leadership in the AIA Florida pipeline," said AIA Florida President Ignacio J. Reyes, AIA, who led the search committee that chose Magdaleno. "We are just as fortunate to have had the leadership of Vicki for so many years. It is because of her that AIA Florida is as successful and stable as it is today, and we thank her for her service to the profession."

Magdaleno has been with AIA Florida since 2011. During her time with the association, she has served in transformational executive roles at the local, state and national level. She received the AIA Council of Architectural Component Executives Emerging Leader Award in 2015 and was president of CACE in 2019. She also served on the AIA Strategic Council that year and on the AIA National Board of Directors in 2020.

Magdaleno is a graduate of Florida State University, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and the Senior Hall of Fame. She lives in Tallahassee with her husband, David, and daughter, Sofia.

"I look forward to working with Becky and the rest of AIA Florida's staff through a seamless transition that will allow us to hit the ground running next year," said incoming AIA Florida President Lourdes Solera, FAIA. "With her in charge, our association won't miss a beat."

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida and the Caribbean. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

