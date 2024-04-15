Becky Pickle Appointed CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Becky Pickle as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive background in philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, Becky brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to mental health initiatives.

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation CEO, Becky Pickle

Christena Huntsman Durham, Chair of the Board of the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Becky Pickle as our new CEO. I've seen Becky's impact firsthand in how she collaborates with teams and encourages and mentors individuals. Her dedication to making a positive impact in our communities, coupled with her leadership skills and passion for mental health advocacy, make her the ideal candidate to lead our foundation into the future."

Becky Pickle lives her personal and professional life at the intersection of conscious compassion, transformative entrepreneurship, and empowering philanthropy. Becky is the founder of the Becky Pickle Family Foundation, which supports initiatives aimed at uplifting communities. From spearheading efforts in homelessness alleviation and suicide prevention to facilitating college scholarships for students in need, her impact resonates deeply across Utah. She is a relentless policy advocate who has collaborated with elected officials for over 15 years to establish crucial policies addressing homelessness, affordable housing, mental health access, suicide prevention, affordable childcare, and support for first responders.

With a two-decade entrepreneurial career under her belt, Becky owned and operated a multi-unit restaurant franchise that also engaged in transformative philanthropy, giving out over $500,000 in college scholarships and donating over $3 million in dollars and food to Utah schools and over 40,000 meals to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Becky is the recipient of numerous awards, including Utah's 40 over 40 in 2022, Business Woman of the Year by both the South Jordan Chamber of Commerce and South Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with being honored as Business of the Year and South Jordan Community Champion of the Year. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of LOVELOUD and Encircle, the ULEAD steering commission, and the SafeUT Frontline Commission. She also continues to serve as past President of the Board of Trustees for The Road Home.

"I wake up every morning driven by the opportunity we all have to shape the future of mental health and recovery. It is a profound honor to spearhead a foundation dedicated to raising funds in order to accelerate the extraordinary work of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute's esteemed leaders, doctors, researchers and others who are tirelessly working on monumental and life-saving endeavors," Pickle says. "I am grateful to the Huntsman family for their unprecedented financial investment, visionary outlook, and bold leadership in the mental health and substance use disorders space."

As CEO of the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation, Becky Pickle will lead the foundation in its mission to improve mental health outcomes and support individuals and families affected by mental illness.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

