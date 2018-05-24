KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Becky Sandring is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Finance in recognition of her role as Senior Director of Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC.

Located in the heart of the Kansas City, Missouri area, an energy infrastructure entity, CorEnergy is much-admired for their work in the industry. In their current capacity, CorEnergy focuses on, "identifying and acquiring critical infrastructure enables energy companies to benefit from the monetization of assets, while remaining operationally and commercially in control." A leader in the utilities and infrastructure industry, CorEnergy provides, "direct access to energy infrastructure in a tax-efficient manner. Eligible assets include pipelines, storage terminals, offshore platforms, rights-of-way, and electric transmission and distribution lines."

Amassing over twenty five years of experience in the finance and accounting industry, throughout her career, Sandring has specialized in several facets of operational finance. As Principal, Sandring has gained expertise in the areas of business valuations, project and corporate finance, process efficiency, implementation of complex GAAP accounting policies, internal accounting and risk system designs. In addition, Sandring is equipped in handling matters with regards to strategic relations and partnership compliance. Sandring also serves as the Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of CorEnergy.

Prior to her current role as Principal and Senior Director, Sandring served as the Principal Financial Director at CorEnergy, before her promotion to Senior Vice President. Furthermore, Sandring has held many prestigious roles including, Vice President of The Calvin Group, a company that provides business management consulting; and Director of Finance at Aquila, Inc., a nationally recognized gas and electric utility company.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Sandring graduated from William Jewel College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Thereafter, Sandring went on to complete her E.M.B.A. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2009.

To further her professional development, Sandring is an elected affiliate of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, and OnBoard Hope House.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Sandring has been recognized by the National Association of Professional Women, and is a past member of the Board of Directors of Hope House, a nonprofit organization that works to help local families affected by domestic violence. Sandring is also a member of the Lee Hecht Harrison Kansas City Client and Alumni Group.

Sandring dedicates this recognition to her family for their support.

