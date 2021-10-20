Become A Cool Skeleton
You too can live your best afterlife
Oct 20, 2021, 07:07 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a skeleton has its perks. No lungs mean no slowing down. No skin means no more sunburns. And the best way to live the Skeleton Life? Sign up to become an organ donor.
To help spread awareness and encourage people to sign up to be organ donors, Chicago production and post-production professionals came together to create the PSA 'Become a Cool Skeleton.' In line with the Halloween spirit, the spot utilizes both humor and seasonal tropes to give it a playful slant while reinforcing that viewers should check the box and be a hero.
Learn more at BecomeACoolSkeleton.com
Videos and Stills can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yz34ZFxFoir9pkC-daCEDXiP1_8vtM9A/view?usp=sharing
Credits:
CD / Director: Anthony R. Williams
Producers: Robert Patrick Stern, Dan Kiggins, Anthony R. Williams
Bojangles Q. Bones: Ryan Oliver, Deathblow Productions
Mr. Zombie: Brant McCrea, The Rot Shop
DP: Robert Patrick Stern, The Line Film Co.
Art Director: David Krause, Big Works Industries
Editor: Sean Halvorsen, Hootenanny
Asst. Editor: Zoey Danielson, Hootenanny
Executive Producer (Post): Don Avila, Hootenanny
Producer (Post): Samm Smith, Hootenanny
Colorist: Fred Keller
Design & Animation: Daniel DelPurgatorio, ATK PLN
Sound Design & Mix: Ian Scott, Chicago Recording Company
Original Composition: Patrick Ignatiuk, Chicago Recording Company
Audio Producer: Rose Razal, Chicago Recording Company
