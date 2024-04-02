Become a WishMaker by Downloading the BuzzRx App for 'World Wish Month™'

This April, Make-A-Wish® Evolves 'World Wish Day' into a Month-Long Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuzzRx, the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, celebrates Make-A-Wish 'World Wish Month' this April. BuzzRx and its employees are proud to be WishMakers and urge you to help make wishes come true this special month by downloading the free BuzzRx app; for each download, BuzzRx will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $10,000.

Since 2013, BuzzRx has donated over $7 million, enabling more than 700 wish kids nationwide to experience life-changing wishes that deliver hope when it's needed most. This year, Make-A-Wish embraces the evolution of World Wish Day® into World Wish Month, inviting the world to join their mission to recruit 1 million new WishMakers on wishmaker.org and deepen the organization's impact.

BuzzRx donates up to $1 every time someone uses the prescription discount card to save, benefiting Make-A-Wish year-round. Donations stay in the communities where the card was used to help grant wishes locally and do not affect discounted prices.

To learn more and get the BuzzRx card benefitting Make-A-Wish, visit buzzrx.com/wish.

About BuzzRx

Founded in 2010, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish, ASPCA®, National Kidney Foundation®, and sixteen regional Food Banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped cardholders save over $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $9 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit BuzzRx.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit Wish.org.

