Become Inspired by the 225 Change Makers Profiled in a New Book, "Rising Telugu Stars Shining Globally" by Rao Mandava

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- 225 young change makers in "Rising Telugu Stars Shining Globally" are profiled by Rao Mandava to let the world know about the unconventional tomorrow's solutions of these dreamers for global problems. 90% of the proceeds will be for funding charitable causes in two Telugu states of India.

"The honored stars range from child prodigies to young adults to middle aged men and women propelled to spotlight in one of the recent events in their lives. Their full potential will be known in the years and decades to come!" Some criteria for inclusion in the book are - awards in Intel Science fairs conducted every year, Inclusion in Forbes selection of yearly 30 under 30 in 20 industries in US, Asia and India, Fast company's 100 most innovative personalities selected every year, 40 under 40 college professors, Scripps Spelling Bee contest yearly winners, and athletes winning the medals, technological innovations by the startup companies and student scientists applying for patents for their inventions.

"A college freshman addressing the Nobel committee on Dec 17, 2017 regarding his unconventional cancer research, young entrepreneur making unique apparel that could withstand temperatures of -200c to 1000c , a long journey from a field laborer in rural India to become CEO of a company in USA, a born blind person to finish his expense paid business management course, a First at MIT, are some of the honoraries who found place in the book." It is said that "Rising Telugu Stars" book will certainly be an inspiration for young and old alike because commoners proved themselves to be uncommon commoners.

90% of the investment on the books will go for charities in two Telugu states of India. Rao Mandava and his entire family are US citizen and have no vested interests in India. Small investment would bestow big benefits with ideas from these thought leaders and help fund the worthy causes in India. Learn more at http://www.tracobi.com . A distinguished honorary says "Show compassion and make people rich. Include people in your life and remove loneliness and do something good; it will come back to you."

