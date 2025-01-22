Become the 2025 Ultimate Ice Cream Fan, Win $2,025 from Hudsonville Ice Cream

Everyone dreams of getting paid to eat ice cream—here's your chance to show you're a cone-noisseur

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you think you know ice cream? This year, put your love of ice cream to the test. One lucky ice cream fanatic will be crowned the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan with access to the latest and greatest flavors made by Hudsonville Ice Cream, along with other sweet prizes.

As the expert cone-noisseur, the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will have one important job all year long: eating Hudsonville Ice Cream made with delicious ingredients. For a chance to win, ice cream experts from across the country are invited to submit a 30 second video explaining why they know ice cream better than anyone and should be named the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan, with entries due by Jan. 30, 2025.

The Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will be living every ice cream lover's dream, with access to all of Hudsonville Ice Cream's fan favorite flavors, including classics like Traverse City Cherry Fudge®, Brownie Batter Cookie Dough, and Deer Traxx®, and flavors available in bar format like SuperScoop®. In addition to taste testing the best flavors in ice cream, the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan will receive perks, including exclusive ice cream swag and a $2,025 prize.

"There are no shortcuts and no compromises when it comes to flavors that are truly worth it, and ice cream lovers know the difference. We're searching for the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan to share their creativity and passion for what makes real ice cream so irresistible," said Joel Ancrile, brand lead at Hudsonville Ice Cream. "We look forward to finding the Ultimate Ice Cream Fan, who will share their flavor findings with our team of experts as we continue to create the flavors meant to delight ice cream lovers everywhere."

Visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/ultimate-fan-25 to submit a video for Hudsonville Ice Cream's Ultimate Ice Cream Fan contest, along with official rules and eligibility information.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes ice cream you can enjoy every day. The Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms to make real, creamy ice cream that generations have come to know and love since 1926. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

