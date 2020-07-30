Become the most epic pistol-wielding action hero EVER with Pistol Whip, now LIVE on Sony PlayStation VR!

"As one of the first start-ups on the VR scene back in 2013, we're beyond excited to now finally bring our smash-hit game Pistol Whip to the mass market platform that is Sony PlayStation VR," says Denny Unger, CEO and Creative Director of Cloudhead Games. "Pistol Whip has both the depth and accessibility to keep players coming back for more, and we have an incredibly exciting roadmap ahead for all players!".

Pistol Whip launched on PCVR and Quest on Nov 7, 2019 to player and critical acclaim, quickly rocketing to become one of the fastest-selling games on Quest and one of the highest-rated VR games of the year. Popular gaming YouTuber Markiplier said "Pistol Whip is probably the best VR game you can play right now. Period. It's stupid fun. It's crazy addicting."



Since launch, Pistol Whip has released an additional 5 action-filled scenes. Bringing the long-awaited PlayStation VR release to a total of 15 scenes at launch with an electrifying roadmap of future updates still to come. It also debuts 24 brand-spankin' new trophies for players to unlock--a first for Pistol Whip on any platform.

PlayStation players can expect robust new scenes shortly after launch with yet another free content update: The Heartbreaker Trilogy. Following a season of face-melting music for fighters, Heartbreaker is meant for the lovers. Inspired by trippy, rhythmic action games like Sayonara Wild Hearts, you can expect abstract, colourful, and highly-musical scenes all powered by classic Pistol Whip action.

The Heartbreaker Trilogy will launch with three new scenes, two new modifiers, some water guns, and customization options later this year.

About Pistol Whip:

Since launch, Pistol Whip has continued to see commercial success, remaining one of the top-selling VR games on Quest and Steam. Polygon included the game in its Top 50 games of the year, and Gamespot called it one of the Best VR Games of 2019. Pistol Whip also earned top industry recognition as a GDCA finalist and the winner of Immersive Reality Game of the Year at the 2020 DICE Awards.

About Cloudhead Games:

Cloudhead is the veteran VR studio behind the fantasy adventure trilogy The Gallery, winner of over 30 awards and nominations including 'VR Game of the Year' in 2018. Before Pistol Whip, Cloudhead partnered with industry-legend Valve to create Aperture Hand Lab, a humorous tech demo set in the Portal Universe, for the next-gen Valve Index. Always innovating, Cloudhead Games is also known for its early solutions in VR locomotion/comfort with "Snap Turns" and "Teleportation", as well as VR motion capture and hand interactions.

For access to our trailer, gifs and screenshots, here is a link to our asset folder

To view our 2020 roadmap announcement click this link

For more information visit our Press Kit: https://cloudheadgames.com/presskit/

Tag the game on Twitter, @PistolWhipVR

Follow or Like @CloudheadGames on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , or Discord

Official Website: www.cloudheadgames.com

SOURCE Cloudhead Games

Related Links

https://cloudheadgames.com

