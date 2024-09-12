Become the Ultimate Product Manager with 'Praxis by Emergn'

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergn, the world's most trusted and respected leader in digital business services, is thrilled to announce the first phase of its latest innovation: 'Praxis by Emergn'. The state-of-the-art learning platform is designed to revolutionize the development of Product Management capabilities, offering a comprehensive and immersive experience for individual professionals eager to up skill and excel in their careers.

Emergn has unlocked its powerful Product Management learning system – previously reserved for corporate clients, and that has upskilled more than 30,000 people over the last decade – and made it accessible to all. Praxis by Emergn empowers individuals to sharpen their skills, master complex challenges, and seize new opportunities in the ever-changing field of product management.

But 'Praxis by Emergn' isn't just about learning theory; it's about mastering practice. The name itself is the Greek term from which the English word 'practice' derives. The platform equips the next generation of leaders with the essential tools and knowledge to stay ahead of industry trends and drive lasting impact for themselves and their organizations. From Discovery, to Delivery, to Strategy, Praxis provides a holistic toolkit that supports the journey towards becoming the Ultimate Product Manager.

It launches with the full Product Discovery pathway. This is followed by a weekly release of Product Delivery learning modules, starting end of September. The same process will then follow for Product Strategy.

Through Praxis, learners will understand and excel in delivering measurable value quickly, optimizing their team's flow of work, and crafting high-quality product experiences by rapidly integrating feedback. These are the core tenets of Emergn's VFQ (Value, Flow, Quality) approach, which underpins Praxis and is central to Emergn's market differentiation.

Why Choose Praxis?

Praxis is uniquely tailored for individual learning, catering both to seasoned product managers and to those who are interested in the discipline, perhaps as a next career move. This proven, work-based approach has been delivered by Emergn to more than 30,000 learners in the past decade. It is the premier approach to mastering Product Management.

Praxis offers a structured, personalized, and goal-aligned journey, reflecting Emergn's dedication to empowering product managers to scale their skills and accelerate their careers. Plus, with a subscription model, users receive continuous updates and new content, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

"I am incredibly excited to bring Praxis to the market," said Alex Adamopoulos, CEO of Emergn. "This launch represents a significant milestone in Emergn's mission to democratize access to high-impact learning tools and our VFQ framework. Our goal is to empower individuals to get to the heart of their customers' needs, transform their ideas into impactful solutions, and align product goals with organizational objectives. In short, to unlock their full potential and make the jump to becoming the Ultimate Product Manager."

Early Access Offer

To recognize this first phase of the launch, Praxis by Emergn has an Early Access Offer, with a monthly subscriber rate of £29, $29, or €29. This will be available for everyone signing up before Dec 31st, 2024, and will continue for their first six months. This special rate provides full access to the comprehensive library of tools, techniques and books, as well as the new Praxis AI Consultant.

To sign up for early access visit: https://praxis.emergn.com.

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn empowers the world's most respected businesses – including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies – to transform their promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster than anyone else. Emergn's experts work with clients to transform their business in three ways:

Helping to better define their thinking, including shaping their product organization and clarifying and communicating their product strategy. Developing their people by delivering exemplary training in product management, modern ways of working, and leadership. Delivering their outcomes by building customer-centric products and customer experiences.

Emergn has invested more than a decade perfecting a game-changing philosophy for the world of work to transform businesses – Value, Flow, Quality (VFQ) – combining the best of Agile, Lean, design thinking and systems thinking, economics, psychology, and sociology. It is not just another methodology and instead takes investments clients have made in new ways of working and turns them into tangible results. This unique approach has been built to support enterprise-scale change and consists of the latest models, techniques, and tools for delivering work in an agile and effective way. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its US headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. visit Emergn's website and follow Emergn on LinkedIn and X.

