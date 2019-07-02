Become The Warrior Of Darkness Today In Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SQUARE ENIX® launched FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Shadowbringers™, the latest expansion for the critically-acclaimed MMORPG that recently celebrated more than 16 million registered accounts. The enthusiasm for Shadowbringers has brought FINAL FANTASY XIV to new heights, with the active player base reaching its highest mark in the game's nearly six-year history.

Shadowbringers marks a bold new beginning, taking players beyond the world of Hydaelyn™ for the first time as they journey to the First and the realm of Norvrandt. The Warrior of Light must become the Warrior of Darkness to restore night and save the world from the apocalypse the Flood of Light promises.

Shadowbringers adds a wealth of new features to the game, including:

New Jobs: Gunbreaker and Dancer –The Gunbreaker is a new tank role who wields the iconic gunblade, utilizing ammo cartridges to protect their party from harm. The Dancer, a ranged attacker, not only unleashes powerful attacks using throwing weapons, but also dances to execute abilities which provide beneficial effects to their party.

–The Gunbreaker is a new tank role who wields the iconic gunblade, utilizing ammo cartridges to protect their party from harm. The Dancer, a ranged attacker, not only unleashes powerful attacks using throwing weapons, but also dances to execute abilities which provide beneficial effects to their party. New Player Races: Viera and Hrothgar – The rabbit-like Viera are joined by the burly and lion-like Hrothgar, both with unique, customizable features specific to their races.

– The rabbit-like Viera are joined by the burly and lion-like Hrothgar, both with unique, customizable features specific to their races. New Game+ – This brand-new system will allow for replay of previously completed quests while retaining one's current progression and job level.

– This brand-new system will allow for replay of previously completed quests while retaining one's current progression and job level. Level Cap Increase – The level cap will be raised to 80 with the release of Shadowbringers . With this will come new actions for classes and jobs—as well as new foes against which players can hone their skills.

– The level cap will be raised to 80 with the release of . With this will come new actions for classes and jobs—as well as new foes against which players can hone their skills. Trust System – In Shadowbringers , players will have the opportunity to challenge dungeons with a party of trusted non-player characters, including members of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn. Traditional party matching systems will remain available.

– In , players will have the opportunity to challenge dungeons with a party of trusted non-player characters, including members of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn. Traditional party matching systems will remain available. New Beast Tribes and Primals – Players will encounter the carefree but cruel pixies in Il Mheg alongside their mighty regent Titania, along with other beast tribes including the Nu Mou and the Dwarves.

– Players will encounter the carefree but cruel pixies in Il Mheg alongside their mighty regent Titania, along with other beast tribes including the Nu Mou and the Dwarves. New Content and System Upgrades – Battle system changes, new equipment, crafting recipes and more.

Players can also look forward to a variety of additional content that has been announced for release in upcoming patches:

New Alliance Raid: "YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse" - This exciting new 24-man raid written by guest creators Yosuke Saito and YOKO TARO will see FINAL FANTASY and NieR® come together as never before.

- This exciting new 24-man raid written by guest creators and YOKO TARO will see and come together as never before. New High-End Raid: "Eden" – This new high-end raid will feature a new character designed by KINGDOM HEARTS® director and FINAL FANTASY series veteran, Tetsuya Nomura . The content is schedule to become available on July 16, 2019 with the release of Patch 5.01.

– This new high-end raid will feature a new character designed by director and series veteran, . The content is schedule to become available on with the release of Patch 5.01. Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard – End-game content for crafters and gatherers.

Catch up on the epic story of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers with the critically-acclaimed launch trailer here: https://youtu.be/CxHSSRjFH14

The FINAL FANTASY XIV free trial invites new players to access content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters, and experience the different playable races, classes, and jobs with no restrictions on playtime. New players who wish to experience the free trial may register here: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers is available as a digital download collector's edition for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Windows, Steam, and Mac for $59.99. A physical version of the Standard Edition is available for PlayStation 4 for $39.99 and digital download versions will be available for PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, and Mac for $39.99. All versions of Shadowbringers can be purchased at the Square Enix Store: https://sqex.link/0ef9d

Players may also purchase the Tales of Adventure: Stormblood™ for $25.00 to advance through the Stormblood main scenario questline through Patch 4.56, A Requiem for Heroes. Tales of Adventure are also available for $25.00 per job (excluding Gunbreaker and Dancer), instantly boosting a single character's level to 70 in the specified job. Tales of Adventure items can be purchased here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv.com/tales_of_adventure/

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers is rated T (Teen). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

