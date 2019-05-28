'Becoming...', a New Film, Explores Early Childhood in the 21st Century

LONGMONT, Colo., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of Waldorf Education, Waldorf100, in cooperation with the International Association for Steiner/Waldorf Early Childhood Education (IASWECE), presents a film about early childhood today in the mirror of diverse cultures throughout the world.

Early Childhood students at the Maple Village Waldorf School, Laguna, California enjoy outdoor play

No age has a deeper impact on the whole of life than the first years of childhood. "Early encounters in life have a deep influence and long-lasting effect on the making of their own being," says Clara Aerts, coordinating member of IASWECE for the film, which was shot in the USA, Israel, Japan, India, South Africa, Guatemala, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Germany. "The experiences that we make possible – or withhold – for our children form the most elementary basis for their further lives and ultimately for the future of humanity."

"Becoming..." is the fourth film in a series of short films produced on the occasion of the centenary of Waldorf education under the direction of the award-winning documentary filmmaker, Paul Zehrer. Each provides insight into Waldorf education in diverse cultural, social, religious and economic conditions.

Today there are almost 2,000 early childhood centers worldwide that work on the basis of Waldorf education. In the 2019-2020 school year events, celebrations and activities are taking place around the world. On September 19, 2019, the central worldwide celebration will take place in Berlin's Tempodrom.

For more information, please contact Beverly Amico, Executive Director Advancement, Association of Waldorf Schools of North America. bamico@awsna.org

Related Images

image1.jpeg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-mVPUzgWPY

SOURCE Waldorf Education - Association of Waldorf Schools of North America