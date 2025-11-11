Becoming a sponsor of choice for high-performing sites, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand and learn how to address the increasing demands on clinical research sites. Attendees will gain insights into enacting early site engagement and communication to relieve burden, increase protocol understanding and become a sponsor of choice. The featured speakers will share how to optimize site feasibility and activation for a more efficient study start-up with the right sites. The speakers will also discuss how to improve site collaboration and training for increased compliance.

Evidence-based strategies for site engagement to accelerate site activation and enrolment

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 70% of clinical research sites report an increase in study execution burden[1], but when investigators have a superior experience with a sponsor they may enrol twice as many patients.[2]

This webinar will present evidence-based strategies to become partner of choice for high-performing sites by easing the site burden while making clinical trials more efficient. This includes optimising site feasibility and activation, improving staff training and study compliance, and early engagement with sites to improve their understanding of the study protocol. Global case studies will be shared, showing how these strategies allow for wider access to clinical trials and accelerated study start-up and enrolment.

Register for this webinar to learn how effective site engagement supports faster study activation and improved enrolment outcomes.

Join Ana Fernandez-Ramos, Lead Clinical Trial Liaison, Site Engagement, ICON; Manual Rodriguez, MD, Principal Investigator, ICON; and Mary Pevear, Director, Clinical Trial Management, Kura Oncology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Becoming a sponsor of choice for high-performing sites.

[1] Tufts Report, Volume 25, Number 1, Jan/Feb 2023

[2] The Clinical Trial Challenge: To Win Patients, Win Over Physicians | Bain & Company

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks