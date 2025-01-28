Becoming In the Age of Overwhelm

Unclutter Your Mind. Master Your Life.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership is at a breaking point. With rapid innovation and constant change, 76% of executives report burnout and 70% struggle to focus. As traditional strategies fall short, leaders today need clarity, agility, and self-mastery to navigate complexity and succeed.

Enter Becoming, a pioneering leadership program helping leaders cut through the noise and unlock potential.

Developed by former Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 executives and human performance experts–Becoming brings together a multidisciplinary team of wellness coaches, neuroscientists, military simulation trainers, and experts in sleep, nutrition, somatic practices. With experience coaching Olympians, C-level executives, military leaders, and celebrities, Becoming offers a whole-human approach to leadership transformation.

"Technology and AI are reshaping every facet of our lives, and with it, the demands on leaders have changed," said Florence Shaffer, CEO of Becoming. "The future will belong to those who adapt, innovate, and inspire others."

Rising to the Demands of Modern Leadership

Research shows that 95% of decisions are made unconsciously, driven by ingrained habits and beliefs. Becoming addresses these root causes, empowering leaders to:

Make better decisions amidst constant change

Release limiting beliefs and unconscious behaviors

Build resilience and agility to navigate uncertainty

Master emotional and social intelligence

"Leadership today isn't about doing more—it's about clarity: knowing where to focus and how to take action," Shaffer added.

What Sets Becoming Apart

Becoming's science-backed methodology creates measurable change in weeks, not years. Key features include:

Root Cause Focus: Addressing unconscious beliefs and behaviors

Preventative Wellness: Teaching self-mastery to sustain energy and prevent stress-related illnesses caused by deeper imbalances in well-being

Personalized Programs: Informed by mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health assessments

Program offerings include:

Membership: Shared learning with like-minded leaders

Tailored Life Reset: Immersive breakthroughs for rapid transformation

Holistic Concierge: Bespoke services to elevate performance, fulfillment, and well-being

Real Leaders, Real Results

Leaders describe Becoming as a fundamental state change.

The results are both tangible and profound. They report overcoming stress-induced insomnia, significantly enhancing focus, energy and decision-making. Others find clarity and resilience navigating unexpected challenges like personal loss, major life transitions, or global uncertainty with renewed strength and purpose.

About Becoming

Becoming equips leaders to thrive in an increasingly demanding world, fostering clarity, resilience, and self-mastery to excel both professionally and personally.

