BECTROL and IES Synergy Forge a Groundbreaking Alliance to Electrify North America with Next-Gen EV Fast Charging Solutions

News provided by

Bectrol Inc.

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Electrifying News: BECTROL & IES Synergy Revolutionize EV Charging in North America with a new strategic partnership:

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In an electrifying leap forward for electric vehicle infrastructure, BECTROL and IES Synergy are thrilled to unveil their strategic partnership. This alliance is not just a collaboration following our decade-long relationship; it's a significant milestone to revolutionize EV fast charging technology, promising to supercharge the North American EV landscape.

At the heart of this partnership is Bectrol integrating, certifying, and commercializing IES's new generation of cutting-edge KEYWATT® charging products (180kw) meticulously engineered for the unique demands of the North American market. Leveraging IES Synergy's robust and extensive engineering technologies in EV charging, combined with Bectrol's rich history in manufacturing and certifying products for the North American market under UL and CSA certification, we are confident that this venture will drive the future of mobility with locally produced, high-quality fast chargers, making electric vehicle charging faster, more reliable, and widely accessible from coast to coast. As a result, Bectrol is becoming the second fast charging station manufacturer in Canada, and the first for the 120-200 Kw range.

Milestones of Progress for our partnership: Charging Ahead with Confidence:

  • Production already in motion:
    • With over 1,000 chargers slated for annual production initially with Bectrol, we're setting the stage for an exponential increase in EV charging infrastructure, aiming to more than double our output in the next 12-24 months. This ambitious scale-up is a testament to our commitment to electrifying North America's roads, one charger at a time.
  • Uncompromising Quality and Reliability:
    • IES products are renowned for their quality, robustness, and reliability. Through this partnership, Bectrol and IES Synergy guarantee that these hallmarks of excellence will be embedded in every unit, ensuring an unrivaled charging experience.
  • Aftermarket Excellence:
    • Beyond manufacturing, BECTROL is dedicated to offering comprehensive aftermarket support, including monitoring services to maintenance so we ensure that each charger delivers peak performance and longevity, encapsulating our commitment to customer satisfaction and product sustainability.
  • A Vision for Continuous Joint Innovation:
    • As the partnership evolves, BECTROL and IES Synergy are already on the path to developing new, innovative charging solutions, further solidifying our commitment to advancing EV charging technology.
  • Join Us on This Electrifying Journey
    • This collaboration represents a synergy of strengths, blending IES Synergy's and Bectrol's EV expertise in order to deliver high quality, locally manufactured solutions, supported by an aftermarket capability to guarantee optimal availability at the expected kilowatt rating on every occasion.

We invite you to stay connected as we unveil more exciting developments as we embark on this journey together.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bectrol Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.