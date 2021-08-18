BECU Helps Low-Balance Savers Increase Savings by More Than $2 Million with Quick Save, Powered by MX

BECU partnered with the Financial Health Network (FHN) to measure the pilot of the mobile app experience. FHNs study showed that over the span of five months, during the pilot, BECU saw the following results due to its members' use of Quick Save:

Over $2 million transferred into members' savings accounts

transferred into members' savings accounts An 18% increase in saving balances for low-balance savers

A 26% increase in money movement through mobile transfers

BECU and MX will apply the behavioral science learnings of the FHN study (Financial Health Solutions: Targeting Small-Dollar Savings Suggestions to Low-Balance Customers) to future enhancements of Quick Save.

"BECU is continually innovating and leveraging technology to improve our members' experience and empower them financially. It's been inspiring to see Quick Save go from a concept to a fully functioning tool that members in this pilot are using to build their savings," said Liz Wagner, director of digital strategy at BECU. "The combined power of BECU, Financial Health Network, and MX enabled us to create and measure the effectiveness of this experience to meaningfully improve our members' financial health."

In the credit union spirit of "people helping people," BECU identified a segment of its membership that seemed to be struggling to build their savings, and the Quick Save mobile app tool is the result—and one more way BECU is helping its members with low balances increase their savings.

"BECU and MX have been aligned partners for years, both resolute in our determination to help strengthen the financial well-being of BECU members and their community," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer of MX. "Our latest project with BECU has been building their Quick Save feature, yet another example of BECU's wholehearted commitment to financial strength and to provide intelligent and personalized money experiences for the hundreds of thousands of members they serve."

