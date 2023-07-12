Bed and Bath Linen Market size to grow by USD 39.28 billion from 2022 to 2027|Market driven by health-related benefits - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bed and bath linen market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bed and Bath Linen Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Bed and Bath Linen Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Download Sample

Bed and Bath Linen Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (Bed linen and Bath linen), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The market share growth by the bed linen segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bed linen product segment includes bedsheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, quilts, and others. Bed linen products have a number of functional benefits along with several health benefits. Linen is made of thick fibers; therefore, it works as an excellent temperature regulator. Linen stands out among other fabrics with its exceptional heat conductivity, which is five times higher than cotton, wool, and other materials. Additionally, linen helps regulate body temperature, keeping it cooler at approximately 39.2°Fahrenheit (4°C) compared to cotton or silk. These advantages have led to a growing utilization of linen in bedsheet and pillow manufacturing, among other bedroom-related products. Moreover, linen bedsheets are highly recommended for individuals susceptible to allergies and skin conditions due to their anti-allergy properties. The microscopic breaks in linen fabric provide a gentle massaging effect to users, further driving the widespread adoption of bed linen products. The cool and pleasant sensation experienced when sleeping on linen bedsheets is also highly valued. Linen is also known for its anti-static properties, making linen bedsheets, pillowcases, and quilts beneficial in softening the skin and maintaining its natural pH balance. Furthermore, linen bedsheets possess the ability to repel dirt, adding to their appeal. As a result of these diverse benefits, consumers exhibit a preference for bed linen products over those made from cotton, wool, and other fibres. Therefore, the demand for bed linen products is expected to grow in the forecast period, prompting various vendors to offer their products in this segment.

Bed And Bath Linen Market - Market Dynamics

Key Bed And Bath Linen Market Driver

Health-related benefits are the major factor driving the market growth. Linen, a natural fiber derived from the flax plant, is globally favored by consumers due to its numerous antibacterial properties. It enhances breathability in clothing and offers functional benefits such as high moisture-absorbing capacity and anti-allergic properties. The linen fabric's small gaps between threads provide a gentle massaging effect, promoting relaxation and stimulating blood flow. Additionally, linen possesses antimicrobial properties, effectively inhibiting the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. Its natural composition, free from harsh chemicals and pesticides, makes it suitable for individuals prone to allergies or sensitive skin, making linen hypoallergenic. Furthermore, linen's anti-static nature aids in balancing the skin's natural pH levels. Linen, being made from flax, is known for its ability to absorb radon rays, acting as an effective filter against chemical exposure. Moreover, regular contact with linen fibers reduces susceptibility to catarrhal diseases. The contact of the body with linen fabrics boosts the levels of immunoglobulin A in the blood, providing protection to internal organs such as the respiratory and digestive tracts against various bacteria and viruses. Due to these health-related benefits offered by linen, the demand for linen products is increasing worldwide. This increasing demand for linen products will drive the overall market for bed and bath linen during the forecast period.

Key Bed And Bath Linen Market Trend

Growth in the construction industry is an emerging trend shaping the growth of the market. The increasing construction activities can be attributed to favourable economic conditions and government investments in infrastructure development. Furthermore, immigration and urbanization have contributed to the expansion of residential constructions in developed regions like Europe and North America. For instance, in 2020, Hungary, Poland, Ireland, and Portugal were among the major contributors to the growth of the construction industry in Europe. Similarly, the construction industry in North America is experiencing growth due to the rise in single-family households. This surge in construction activities is anticipated to positively impact the global adoption of bed and bath linen products.

Key Bed And Bath Linen Market Challenge

One of the major factors that are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global bed and bath linen market is the rise in the prices of linen as a raw material. Obtaining linen from flax through flax scutching is a complex and costly process, approximately twice as expensive as cotton. Extracting the linen fibers from the flax stalks is labor-intensive due to their natural adhesive properties, making it challenging to separate the fibers without causing damage. Additionally, the cultivation of flax plants requires specific conditions such as moderate temperatures, adequate water supply, and sufficient daylight, among other prerequisites. These factors contribute to the higher cost of procuring linen as a raw material compared to cotton, jute, and other fibers. This cost disparity can potentially impede the growth of the bed and bath linen market. However, vendors are actively focusing on technological advancements to address these challenges, which may result in the entry of new competitors into the market.

What are the key data covered in this Bed And Bath Linen Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bed and bath linen market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the bed and bath linen market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bed and bath linen market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bed and bath linen market vendors

Bed And Bath Linen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

