Bed and Bath Linen Market to reach $ 34.23 billion between 2021 and 2025|17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bed and bath linen market is expected to grow by USD 34.23 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.62%, as per Technavio's latest report.

The bed and bath linen market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the health-related benefits of linen products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the rapid growth in online retail sales will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The bed and bath linen market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the bed and bath linen market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The bed and bath linen market covers the following areas:


Companies Mentioned

  • Acton and Acton Ltd.
  • American Textile Co.
  • Beltrami Linen Srl
  • Best Bed Linen Ltd.
  • Boll and Branch LLC
  • Crane & Canopy Inc.
  • Frette North America Inc.
  • Paradise Pillow Inc.
  • Victoria Linen Co. Ltd.

Bed and Bath Linen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 34.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.93

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South
America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., Beltrami
Linen Srl, Best Bed Linen Ltd., Boll and Branch LLC,
Crane & Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc.,
Paradise Pillow Inc., and Victoria Linen Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast
period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

