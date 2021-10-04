Bed and Bath Linen Market to reach $ 34.23 billion between 2021 and 2025|17000 + Technavio Reports

Oct 04, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bed and bath linen market is expected to grow by USD 34.23 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.62%, as per Technavio's latest report.
The bed and bath linen market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the health-related benefits of linen products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the rapid growth in online retail sales will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The bed and bath linen market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the bed and bath linen market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bed and bath linen market covers the following areas:
- Bed And Bath Linen Market Sizing
- Bed And Bath Linen Market Forecast
- Bed And Bath Linen Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Acton and Acton Ltd.
- American Textile Co.
- Beltrami Linen Srl
- Best Bed Linen Ltd.
- Boll and Branch LLC
- Crane & Canopy Inc.
- Frette North America Inc.
- Paradise Pillow Inc.
- Victoria Linen Co. Ltd.
|
Bed and Bath Linen Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 34.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.93
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., Beltrami
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
