Bed Bath & Beyond Advances Technology Transformation With Selection Of RELEX Solutions To Modernize Inventory Management

Scott Lindblom, Chief Technology Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond said, "We are leading with a digital-first, omni-always approach to build authority in our core markets and make it easy to feel at home. Investing in modern inventory management technologies is a critically important component of this approach. We are delighted to partner with RELEX Solutions to help drive efficiencies in our business, improve our ability to respond to customer demand with agility, and enhance the experience for our customers however they choose to shop with us."

"We are thrilled to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond and to support their omnichannel growth with our market-leading, machine-learning enabled forecasting and replenishment solution," says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales, Americas for RELEX Solutions. "RELEX will enable Bed Bath & Beyond to reduce inventory across their channels and automate their supply chain processes while also improving their already impressive customer service levels."

Today's news follows other recent technology transformation announcements to modernize the Company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) and expand its utilization of cloud-based solutions. The Company will begin to implement technologies from RELEX Solutions in the spring of 2021 as part of its ERP rollout.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that's built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

