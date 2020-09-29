Bed Bath & Beyond® And buybuy Baby® Launch Same Day Delivery Ahead Of The 2020 Holiday Season

The Same Day Delivery service is available at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing an easy, convenient and affordable option. Customers in eligible zip codes can shop online for products that are available for same day delivery at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com , and select the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a personal shopper from the Company's Same Day Delivery partner Shipt will pick up the item at the local store and deliver to the customer's home. Delivery cut-off times will vary based on location and zip code. Orders placed directly on bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com will be eligible for Beyond+ members to use their membership discount and customers will be able to apply any valid coupons.

Chief Digital Officer Rafeh Masood said, "At a time when our homes have become the center of our lives, our omni-always shopping experience is designed to make it as easy as possible to feel at home. We've been delighted with the strong customer response to the introduction of BOPIS and Curbside Pickup this year, and the addition of Same Day Delivery provides another simple and cost-effective way to shop with certainty from the comfort of your own home this holiday season. So, whether you need a last-minute gift, are missing that all-purpose pan for Thanksgiving dinner, or need diapers or other home essentials right away, we will be there to help make this holiday season special."

The Company is also announcing a new strategic partnership with Shipt and Instacart. Same Day Delivery service will also be conveniently available on the Shipt and Instacart websites and mobile apps, for customers shopping for their homes, baby or holiday essentials. As two of the leading delivery services and marketplaces today, both Instacart and Shipt each reach over 80% of American households. Existing Shipt customers will still receive free delivery on all orders over $35 when shopping directly through Shipt platforms.

Masood continued, "We are excited to launch a new strategic partnership with Shipt and Instacart on Same Day Delivery, bringing our unique, customer-inspired Home, Baby and Holiday range to their marketplaces to help us reach millions more people this holiday season."

