Bed Bath & Beyond® And buybuy BABY® To Help Customers Beat The Holiday Rush With Free Same Day Delivery

From Monday, December 14, 2020, to Wednesday, December 16, 2020, free Same Day Delivery will be available on eligible products and orders over $39. Orders placed after 1pm will arrive the next day. Customers, including BEYOND+ members, residing in eligible zip codes for Same Day Delivery must shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com to receive the promotion and will be able to apply any valid coupons. Same Day Delivery for orders placed on the sites are fulfilled by Shipt's last-mile service, Shipt Driven.

Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond, Rafeh Masood, said "In the final days of the holiday season, we know how important it is for customers to be confident they will receive those last-minute items. Our free Same Day Delivery service offer and great deals on Store and Curbside Pickup mean customers can save and be certain they've beaten the holiday rush, all from the comfort of their own homes. We will have orders ready to collect in-store in a couple of hours, or straight to your doorstep on the same day, giving our customers more time to enjoy the present this year."

"Getting gifts delivered on time should be the last concern for families during this holiday season like none other," said Joe Manning, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "Whether you are gifting kitchenware to your loved ones or buying festive decor to dress up your own home, you can count on a Shipt Shopper to deliver the same day you order. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY have something for everyone, and we're happy to give families even more holiday help for these few days by offering free same-day delivery."

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY launched Same Day Delivery on their respective websites in September as part of an expanding omnichannel experience for customers. Bed Bath & Beyond is also offering inspirational ideas and products with incredible value throughout the holidays on everything from seasonal décor to home essentials and thoughtful gifts. The buybuy BABY 'Toy Shop' features merry and bright gifts for baby and kids up to ages 4+ with the best toys in every budget.

Bed Bath & Beyond's BEYOND+® loyalty program is the secret savings tool this holiday season. For only $29 annually, BEYOND+ members receive 20% off their entire purchase, every time they shop, and will also enjoy free standard shipping throughout the year. This season, from now to Saturday, December 19, 2020, customers who sign up for BEYOND+ will receive a $29 digital bonus card that will be valid for 15 days after it is received by the customer.

Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY will also help customers spend more time celebrating with loved ones this year with hassle-free, fast, and convenient omnichannel shopping services like free Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and contactless Curbside Pickup. During the non-promotional period, Same Day Delivery service is available at a flat-rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing an easy, convenient and affordable option for customers this year that is perfect for last-minute gifts and entertaining essentials.

To learn more about Same Day Delivery and shop holiday deals please visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com and www.buybuybaby.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

