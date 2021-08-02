Bed Bath & Beyond And Safely Announce An Exclusive Retail Partnership To Bring The Next Generation Of Cleaning Products To American Homes

Founded by supermoms, including entertainment entrepreneur Kris Jenner and serial entrepreneur Emma Grede , Safely was born out of a desire to upgrade the cleaning experience for all Americans with a line of products that strives to combine great design, luxurious fragrance and superior functionality with cleaner ingredients – without the harsh chemicals.

"Bed Bath & Beyond shares our mission of providing high quality products at an accessible price point. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with this unparalleled brand and bring Safely into the homes of countless more American families," said co-founder Kris Jenner.

"When we decided to expand into retail, it was important to us as a brand to choose partners that share our core values," says co-founder Emma Grede. "Working with Bed Bath & Beyond has allowed Safely to live out the mission of bringing safe, affordable, and beautiful cleaning products into every American home."

"We're excited to be the first retail partner for Safely," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Harmon Stores, Inc. "We know consumer demand is strong for green cleaning products, and Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon are poised to meet the growing need. With the addition of Safely to our merchandise mix, we're expanding our better-for-you footprint of household cleaners and giving consumers an elevated product experience they can feel good about, all in an effort to help them 'home, happier.'"

Launched in March 2021, the Safely collection has six essential products featuring premium ingredients and luxurious fragrances that range from just $5.99 to $13.99. The product line at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon includes their Hand Soap, Hand Sanitizer, Hand Cream, Universal Cleaner, Glass Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent.

Safely's luxurious scent experience comes to life through its two custom scents, Rise and Spring, and gives the consumer a start to finish scent experience. Rise is a lightly floral scent with top notes of orange flower, middle notes of violet, jasmine, and geranium, and base notes of dry woods and bois de gaiac. Spring scent features top notes of geranium, orris, and rose, middle notes of jasmine, violet, heliotrope, and base notes of musk, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli.

Follow Safely on social media @getsafely for cleaning tips, product updates, and fun content featuring the co-founders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

About Safely™

Safely™ is an accessible premium home care brand dedicated to creating high-quality cleaning products with luxurious scents and powerful formulations that are made without harsh chemicals. All Safely™ products are free of stabilizers, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, dyes, and animal byproducts. Manufactured and designed in the United States, Safely products are now available directly to customers at getsafely.com . Follow Safely on social media @getsafely for product updates and cleaning tips.

