Bed Bath & Beyond and The Novogratz Launch Curated Furniture and Décor Collection for One-Stop Back to College Shopping

"Bed Bath & Beyond is the one-stop Back to College destination for students and families who want to personalize and elevate their 'home away from home,' all at an affordable price," said Mara Sirhal, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "The Novogratz new collection offers unique items that we know our customers will love, while helping them transform their small living spaces into bespoke expressions of their personal lifestyle."

Bed Bath & Beyond is teaming up with The Novogratz to inspire students and families gearing up for Back to College.

As a mom of seven with two children in college right now, Cortney Novogratz knows a thing or two about creating a fun and functional dorm room. "Bed Bath & Beyond has always been a place our family heads to when it's time to plan and get ready to head back to campus. We're so pleased to partner with them on this colorful and happy collection and hope it inspires other fellow customers to be fearless, enjoy the process and feel empowered by the whole design and decorating experience. Our collection includes 'dorm in a box' – everything from bedding to lighting, rugs, bathroom, and accessories – it's that seamless!" said Cortney Novogratz of The Novogratz.

Back to College Residence Makeover

This fall, The Novogratz and Bed Bath & Beyond will reveal one lucky college residence that will receive a VIP makeover by The Novogratz themselves – transforming the space into a fun, functional and well-curated home through the collection's distinct product offerings. Stay tuned to Bed Bath & Beyond and The Novogratz on Instagram (bedbathandbeyond, thenovogratz) and TikTok (bedbathandbeyond, thenovogratz) in the coming weeks for more details.

Bed Bath & Beyond x Novogratz Collection

The Novogratz collection will help students and anyone looking to transform their living spaces into personalized and well-curated homes—all starting at $12.99. Items from the collection include:

About Bed Bath & Beyond Back-to-College Services

Bed Bath & Beyond's customer-favorite services are designed to make going back-to-campus easier, more convenient, and more affordable for all families. Students and their parents have access to:

Bed Bath & Beyond College Savings Pass: 20 percent off every student purchase through Friday, Sept. 30 (standard coupon terms apply)

(standard coupon terms apply) Pack & Hold®: allows students to shop locally or online and pick up items when needed, at a store near campus

Back-to-College Online Shopping Checklist: helpful list ensures collegiate students have everything needed for college living

Same Day Delivery: get purchases fast and easy, no car required!

For more information and to shop The Novogratz collection, visit Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide or online at bedbathandbeyond.com/college.

