Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Jill Pavlovich And Jake Griffith To Accelerate Growth Of Its $3 Billion Digital Business

UNION, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has named Jill Pavlovich as Senior Vice President, Digital Commerce and Jake Griffith as Vice President, Product Management, effective April 4, 2021. Ms. Pavlovich and Mr. Griffith will report to Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond's Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, strengthening the Company's digital leadership team as it continues to drive rapid growth in its $3 billion digital business.

Ms. Pavlovich will be responsible for delivering ongoing improvements to the digital shopping experience, a key feature of the Company's omni-always growth strategy. She will lead digital merchandising and operations to elevate the customer experience. Mr. Griffith will be responsible for developing new digital capabilities for the Company, overseeing the stages of the product lifecycle to create a seamless experience across the customer's digital journey from discovery to post-purchase. In addition, he will help improve the speed and execution of key growth initiatives to create innovative and highly engaging end-to-end digital experiences.

Rafeh Masood said, "Our omni-always strategy is delivering rapid growth in our $3 billion digital business, so we're delighted to strengthen our team with the appointment of Jill and Jake who will bring industry-leading omnichannel retail expertise. As we enter our 50th year, we will introduce customers to the new Bed Bath & Beyond with the launch of an exciting array of customer-inspired Owned Brands, reimagined stores, and continued investment in faster, easier and more convenient omnichannel shopping services. Jill and Jake bring deep merchandising, brand and digital retail experience to help accelerate our plans, innovate for our customers, and drive continued growth in sales and gross margin for our business."

Ms. Pavlovich joins Bed Bath & Beyond with more than 15 years in omnichannel merchandising. She was most recently General Manager and Head of Exclusive Brands and Merchandising at Wayfair, where she was responsible for developing and launching 90+ exclusive brands to grow the product portfolio and drive revenue. Prior to this, Jill held leadership roles overseeing merchandising at Perry Ellis International, Dana-co, Natori, Warnaco, and Calvin Klein.

Jill Pavlovich said, "I am delighted to join Bed Bath & Beyond at such a pivotal time in its transformation. I look forward to helping develop the digital merchandising experience for the Company's exciting array of Owned Brands, while enhancing the omni-always experience to better serve customers and create a more meaningful experience when they shop with the brand."

Mr. Griffith brings more than 15 years of strategic retail experience and will join the Company from Walmart, where he held numerous leadership roles, most recently as the General Manager for Sports & Fitness. Prior to his time at Walmart, Mr. Griffith worked at Amazon where he held numerous roles overseeing business strategy for various portfolios during his tenure.

Mr. Griffith said, "Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the true icons in the retail sector, and I'm excited to support the digital innovation that has shaped its transformational omni-always growth. I look forward to helping Bed Bath & Beyond's customers unlock the potential in every room, especially at a time when home has never been more important in our lives, while helping the Company deliver continued and sustainable growth."

