Bed Bath & Beyond® Debuts Home, Happier Team, Featuring Leading Industry Experts To Help Customers Home, Happier™ -- Just In Time For The Brand's Nationwide Open House Events

UNION, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced the launch of the Home, Happier Team, the brand's first-ever curated advisory panel of industry experts who will serve as "host and hostesses of the home," providing ideas, innovative solutions and compelling content to help customers personalize their living spaces and make it easy to feel at home. Created to inspire customers to "home, happier™," Bed Bath & Beyond's Home, Happier Team members include culinary personality Katie Lee Biegel, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, storage and organization expert Eryn Donaldson and sleep wellness specialist Dr. Shelby Harris.

The Home, Happier Team members will make their debut at Bed Bath & Beyond's newly redesigned flagship store on 6th Avenue in New York City on October 2 during the Company's week-long Open House event, where they will share their expert advice with customers on how to "home, happier" in each room. The team members' galvanizing tips and tricks will also be made available to all customers across Bed Bath & Beyond's social platforms, in addition to future content at pivotal seasonal shopping moments. Running from September 27-October 3 in stores across the country, the Open House events will invite customers to check out exclusive deals, a new family of Owned Brands, better in-store shopping experiences with improved store layouts and in-store digital shopping tools through Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app, as well as learn about the array of omnichannel services, including Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Contactless Curbside Pickup, and Same-Day Delivery services.

"Last year, we announced a comprehensive three-year transformation plan to elevate our shopping experience for consumers, modernize our operations both in-store and online, and rebuild our authority in the $180 billion home market," said Mark Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. "With the addition of the Home, Happier Team, we are staying true to our promise to bring new dimensions to our brand experience and customer offerings. The Home, Happier Team will deepen our relevance and connection with customers and help inspire them to unlock the magic in every room. We are excited to welcome Katie, Jeremiah, Eryn and Dr. Harris to the Bed Bath & Beyond family."

"I'm so excited to be joining the Bed Bath & Beyond family," said Home, Happier Culinary Expert Katie Lee Biegel. "Their kitchen section has all my favorite finds to make delicious recipes at home." Home, Happier Interior Design expert Jeremiah Brent shared, "It has been one of my 'go-to' destinations for design, and over the years, I have gone countless times to grab affordable, high-quality items for my clients. There is something for everyone's style."

The launch of the collective team follows the announcement earlier this year of Bed Bath & Beyond's new "home, happier" brand campaign, a reflection of everything the Company stands for in its relationship with customers' homes. The campaign is a critical part of the brand's transformative journey and reinvents the business around its customers, people, and communities to help people realize the potential of every room. As the country's premier home brand for 50 years, Bed Bath & Beyond is rapidly enhancing its customer experience by already launching six Owned Brands as a part of its biggest product assortment change in a generation, strengthening Buy Online Pickup in Store or Curbside and Same Day Delivery to get purchases in the hands of customers even faster, introducing an ESG strategy to support people, communities, and the planet, launching a $250 million three-year project to remodel approximately 450 stores and, now, debuting the Home, Happier Team to inspire customers.

Meet the Home, Happier Team

Each member of the Home, Happier Team brings their own unique background, expertise, and passion to customers who are seeking advice and inspiration from leading influential professionals on how to maximize the potential of each room in their home and help them celebrate the important role that home plays in their lives.

CULINARY: Katie Lee Biegel , Culinary Personality and Cookbook Author: Katie Lee is a co-host of the Food Network's Emmy-nominated "The Kitchen" and appears on other network shows, such as "Best. Ever." and " Beat Bobby Flay ," and is a judge on the "Halloween Baking Championship" series. She hosted three seasons of the Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites with Katie Lee ," and has two popular web series on FoodNetwork.com, "Katie Lee Eats Meat, In Sweats" and "What Would Katie Eat?." Lee is also an established author of four cookbooks and a novel.





is a co-host of the Food Network's Emmy-nominated "The Kitchen" and appears on other network shows, such as "Best. Ever." and " ," and is a judge on the "Halloween Baking Championship" series. She hosted three seasons of the Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites with ," and has two popular web series on FoodNetwork.com, "Katie Lee Eats Meat, In Sweats" and "What Would Katie Eat?." Lee is also an established author of four cookbooks and a novel. INTERIOR DESIGN: Jeremiah Brent , Television Personality and Designer: Jeremiah Brent's love of artistry and interiors first cultivated with furniture design, and he quickly gained notoriety in the interior design world. With a keen eye for style and craftsmanship, Jeremiah Brent has established himself as both a tastemaker and influencer continually inspiring those around him through partnerships, television series, and branded collaborations. He was the host of the Emmy Award-winning show, "Home Made Simple," for two seasons on OWN. Alongside his husband and fellow interior designer, Nate Berkus , Jeremiah launched the television show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" on the TLC network. Brent also appeared in the Netflix series "I Do" from the executive producers of "Queer Eye." Jeremiah and Nate debuted their exclusive furniture line with Living Spaces, featuring beautiful, timeless, and transitional pieces for the modern home and they will return to television in October in the new HGTV series, "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project."





love of artistry and interiors first cultivated with furniture design, and he quickly gained notoriety in the interior design world. With a keen eye for style and craftsmanship, has established himself as both a tastemaker and influencer continually inspiring those around him through partnerships, television series, and branded collaborations. He was the host of the Emmy Award-winning show, "Home Made Simple," for two seasons on OWN. Alongside his husband and fellow interior designer, , Jeremiah launched the television show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" on the TLC network. Brent also appeared in the Netflix series "I Do" from the executive producers of "Queer Eye." Jeremiah and Nate debuted their exclusive furniture line with Living Spaces, featuring beautiful, timeless, and transitional pieces for the modern home and they will return to television in October in the new HGTV series, "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project." STORAGE & ORGANIZATION: Eryn Donaldson , Founder of The Model Home: Eryn Donaldson is the CEO and founder of The Model Home, a home organization company dedicated to helping create and maintain organized spaces. As a former nationally ranked athlete and fitness model, Eryn was constantly traveling and grew to appreciate staying organized, which led to the development of her own system for beautifying spaces, which she now brings to hundreds of clients across the country, including celebrities and professional athletes. Donaldson recently collaborated with Bed Bath & Beyond on its most recent owned-brand launch, Squared Away, sharing tips, tricks, and hacks to maximize the new organization and storage collection in time for the back-to-college season.





is the CEO and founder of The Model Home, a home organization company dedicated to helping create and maintain organized spaces. As a former nationally ranked athlete and fitness model, Eryn was constantly traveling and grew to appreciate staying organized, which led to the development of her own system for beautifying spaces, which she now brings to hundreds of clients across the country, including celebrities and professional athletes. Donaldson recently collaborated with Bed Bath & Beyond on its most recent owned-brand launch, Squared Away, sharing tips, tricks, and hacks to maximize the new organization and storage collection in time for the back-to-college season. SLEEP WELLNESS: Dr. Shelby Harris , Behavioral Sleep Specialist and Psychologist: Dr. Shelby Harris is board certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine and treats a wide variety of sleep, anxiety, and depression issues using evidence-based, non-medication treatments. The author of the self-help book The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia: Get a Good Night's Sleep Without Relying on Medication and collaborator on sleep health workshops around the country, Dr. Harris is frequently quoted in national media. She most recently partnered with Bed Bath & Beyond on the launch of the owned-brand Nestwell to provide expert sleep advice for the "Nestwell to Rest Well Guide," an online quiz that helps customers identify their nesting archetype and find products that best suit their sleeping style.

Welcome to the Bed Bath & Beyond® home, happier™ Open House Event

From September 27 through October 3, the Company will host its first-ever Open House event for customers to explore the new Bed Bath & Beyond and provide exclusive offerings.

Whether shopping in-store or online, customers shopping the Open House event will receive a great housewarming gift offer-- 20% savings on Owned Brands on October 2-3 and unlock further savings via the store mode on the Bed Bath & Beyond app, among other deals and giveaways all week long, including:

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture that operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

