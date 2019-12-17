Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Extensive Changes To Leadership Team

UNION, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced an extensive restructure of its leadership team, including the departure of six senior members. This bold pivot reflects the priorities of new President and CEO, Mark Tritton, who will launch his new vision for the Company in early 2020. The new team will be charged with streamlining decision-making, accelerating the pace of transformation, and re-establishing Bed Bath & Beyond's authority in the home space through a more customer focused, omnichannel retail operation, a redefined product assortment, and a more convenient and inspirational shopping experience.

Mark Tritton, Bed Bath & Beyond's President and CEO said:

"We've helped millions of people make it easy to feel at home for almost half a century and our business remains uniquely placed to play an essential role in our customers' lives. To do so, we need to make the business we call home, as special as our customers make theirs.

This is the first in a number of important steps we're taking. Balancing our existing expertise with fresh perspectives from new, innovative leaders of change, will help us to better anticipate and support our customers in their life journeys and shopping needs."

In redefining the structure and roles of the new leadership team, five senior members are leaving their positions, including the Chief Merchandising Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, and Chief Administrative Officer. The sixth member, the Chief Brand Officer, resigned last week. While interim leads have been appointed, the Company has commenced a search to fill the positions of Chief Merchandising Officer, Chief Digital Officer, General Counsel, as well as a newly combined Chief Marketing and Brand Officer position.

Mark Tritton continued:

"As we look to the future, I would like to thank all those leaving today for their work and commitment to our business over many years."

