Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

UNION, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that, as previously reported on its Form 8-K filed on October 10, 2019, effective November 4, 2019, Bed Bath & Beyond granted equity-based awards, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), to Mark J. Tritton as an inducement material to Mr. Tritton entering into an employment agreement with Bed Bath & Beyond and commencing employment as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tritton received three equity-based awards: (1) 39,105 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), which will vest on November 4, 2020; (2) 539,648 RSUs, of which 273,734 will vest on March 31, 2020, 132,957 will vest on September 30, 2020, and 132,957 will vest on March 31, 2021; and (3) 273,735 performance stock units, which will vest, if at all, on November 4, 2021, based on performance goals relating to a three-year strategic plan with respect to the business of Bed Bath & Beyond, in each case and in general, provided that Mr. Tritton remains in Bed Bath & Beyond's employ through each applicable vesting date and subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and heart-felt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

