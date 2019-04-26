Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Comments on Activist Presentation

UNION, N.J., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) issued the following statement in response to the presentation released today by the three hedge funds (the "Activist Group"), which are seeking to replace its entire Board of Directors at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

Bed Bath & Beyond is executing on a comprehensive multi-year transformation plan to strengthen its position as the expert for the home and heart-felt life events. The plan is well underway and delivering results. The Company's Board of Directors and management are open to value enhancing ideas from all shareholders, and will carefully review the merits of the Activist Group's presentation for opportunities to incorporate their feedback into its plan.

Upon our initial review, it appears that most of the operational areas targeted for improvement include actions the Company is already taking as part of its transformation plan, which are already well underway, or have been substantially completed. Other target areas identified include actions that have been, and continue to be, considered by Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company will provide a more detailed response at the appropriate time.

Bed Bath & Beyond always welcomes investor input toward the goal of driving shareholder value and returns. In fact, many of the transformational changes underway are a result of shareholder input throughout the last couple of years. While we have been and continue to be open to engaging with the Activist Group, we note that the Activist Group has steadfastly declined to engage in a constructive dialogue with the Company, and instead, has chosen only to release its perspectives in a public forum.

Earlier this week, in response to shareholder feedback and in connection with its commitment to accelerating refreshment at the Board-level, the Company announced the transformation of its Board of Directors and additional governance enhancements. With these changes, the Board will comprise 10 directors, nine of whom are independent and eight of whom have been appointed in the last two years. The Company offered the Activist Group the opportunity to participate collaboratively in this Board and governance transformation, but the Activist Group declined.

The Board and management team are confident in the Company's ability to execute its transformation plan and meet key financial objectives, which include: mid-and long-term revenue growth, near-term and ongoing gross margin improvements, near-term and ongoing SG&A improvements, and current and sustainable world-class operational support. We have a committed team of associates focused on providing exceptional experiences for our customers as we continue driving improved financial results, which will lead to enhanced shareholder value. The Board remains open to constructive feedback from all shareholders, and consistent with this approach, will consider any value enhancing perspectives from the Activist Group, as well as other existing and prospective shareholders, that help contribute to the ongoing efforts to achieve these objectives.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and heartfelt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

