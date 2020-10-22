Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Rounds Out Store Leadership Team With Appointments of Mary-Farrell Tarbox and Ann-Marie Clendenin

Mses. Tarbox and Clendenin will be integral to the implementation of the Company's store optimization plans, helping accelerate the omni-always transformation underway as the Company rapidly evolves the shopping experience for customers across channels. They will work with Mr. Melnick and his team to execute a cultural shift in the way Bed Bath & Beyond manages store operations and teams, to encourage greater centralization, agility and a more customer-inspired response as the Company makes significant investments in stores in the coming years.

Gregg Melnick said, "We're rapidly changing the way we serve our digital-first customers, using our stores as a strategic asset to deliver an omni-always experience. Mary-Farrell has an extraordinary track record driving transformation at industry-leading retailers, and her deep expertise in human resources and store operations will allow us to increase the pace of change in our business. At the same time, Ann-Marie brings a wealth of global omnichannel retail experience that will allow us to accelerate the implementation of new technologies and processes to serve our customers even better in future. As we continue to see a strong response from customers to our new, easy and convenient services like BOPIS, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery, we look forward to making it even easier to feel at home with Bed Bath & Beyond."

Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, Ms. Tarbox held multiple roles at Crate & Barrel Holdings, including as Vice President for Stores. Most recently, Ms. Tarbox was Senior Vice President for Human Resources, where she was responsible for transforming HR to support and drive results by attracting, developing and retaining best-in-class talent. Prior to Crate & Barrel, she held senior store operations roles at PetSmart, Inc. and Target Corporation.

Ms. Tarbox said, "I am delighted to join Bed Bath & Beyond at such a pivotal time of growth and transformation. As the Company continues to take meaningful steps to improve the way it serves customers, I am excited to help lead a cultural change in store operations to make the omnichannel experience even better in the future."

Ms. Clendenin joins Bed Bath & Beyond after serving as US Retail President for Aritzia, prior to which she spent more than 8 years at the Kate Spade organization as Vice President for Global Omnichannel Operations. Before this, she held senior roles at Aeropostale, including as Director of Field Operations. Ms. Clendenin also worked at Bed Bath & Beyond as General Manager from 2002 to 2003.

Ms. Clendenin said, "It's such an exciting time to rejoin Bed Bath & Beyond, and I am thrilled to come back to the business at a time when the Home category is playing such an important role in the lives of customers across North America. I look forward to helping accelerate the technology-led transformation of store operations to drive growth and relevance with a new generation of customers."

