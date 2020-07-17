Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Require All Customers to Wear Masks beginning July 24

UNION, N.J., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY)

Today, we are joining with a number of other leading retailers in requiring our customers to wear masks or face coverings when they shop with us in store.

The measures will take effect beginning July 24, to allow us time to communicate the change to our customers, and train our teams as we implement these new protocols as part of our comprehensive store safety plan. It will help ensure consistent safety standards for our customers and our people in the approximately 1,500 stores we operate across North America, including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values and Cost Plus World Market.

We have prioritized the health and safety of our associate team, our customers and our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with the latest guidance from the CDC and others, we believe this simple step will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, allowing us to further safeguard our teams and allow our customers to continue to shop with confidence. In addition to today's announcement, we will also continue to employ a number of safety measures, which can be found in our Store Safety Plan.

We recognize that some people cannot wear masks for health reasons, and our associate teams will be trained to support customers in these exceptional circumstances. In addition, we will continue to provide a number of alternative options for customers to shop with us, including contactless Curbside Pickup or home delivery, through our e-commerce platforms.

We welcome the understanding and continued support of our customers as we do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the sake of our people and the communities we serve.

