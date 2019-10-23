Bed Bath & Beyond® Introduces First-Ever Children's Private Label Home Furnishings Brand: Marmalade™

Marmalade offers a lively assortment of durable home furnishings and décor including furniture, lighting, rugs, wallpaper and decorative accents. Meant to spark a sense of wonder and whimsy, the new collection updates sophisticated and timeless silhouettes with bold patterns, eclectic prints, and vibrant color schemes. Each versatile design boasts playful details, cohesive layers and retro-cool style to create an authentic, joyful atmosphere that can be used and loved through every stage of childhood.

"We are beyond excited to bring Marmalade to life and into the homes of our customers who desire to outfit their little one's space with just as much style and care as the rest of their home," says Debbie Propst, Chief Brand Officer. "This collection encourages curiosity and creativity to be present throughout the home design. With Marmalade, we are providing customers with the pieces necessary to create a space for their children that is functional, fun and uniquely their own."

The collections within the brand draw inspiration from urban, mid-century, global and traditional design influences. The Jensen collection is a contemporary take on mid-century modern design featuring subtle colors with contrasting details. Time honored silhouettes are hallmarks of the Kingsley collection with thoughtful details such as gingham lined dresser drawers that offer ample storage and are paired with refined hardware and interesting finishes. Classic yet imaginative design details are on display in the Ellis collection creating picture-perfect settings. Rounding out the collections are whimsical upholstery pieces, teepees, wallpaper and pillows all in playful prints that are sure to delight.

The introduction of Marmalade will further guide our customers to a home they love by providing quality products at an exceptional value. Marmalade will be the third of six private label brands exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond and the company's first-ever children's home furnishing collection. Marmalade ranges in price from $14.99 for decorative accessories and starting at $79.99 for furniture pieces. The collection is eligible for many of our coupons and other promotions. Items from the exclusive brand will be available in select Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores. The full assortment is now available online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com/marmalade and www.buybuybaby.com/marmalade . The collection is also available on onekingslane.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and heart-felt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, ofakind.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, www.bedbathandbeyond.com/marmalade , www.buybuybaby.com/marmalade .

