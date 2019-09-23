Bed Bath & Beyond® Introduces Second Private Label Home Furnishings Brand In 2019: One Kings Lane Open House™

"The collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond allows One Kings Lane to share the brand with a new audience of customers and design enthusiasts," said Debbie Propst, President of One Kings Lane and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. "One Kings Lane Open House is a wonderful, new level of sophistication and worldliness for Bed Bath & Beyond. It provides customers with a refined assortment of furniture and accessories for the home unlike anything we have had before. The collection features product with the same polish and panache of high-end home furnishings but at down-to-earth prices, allowing both of our customers to curate their own designer looks affordably and easily."

One Kings Lane Open House features an exuberant mix of traditional and modern styles expertly designed to offer fashionable, well-made and functional pieces with thoughtful finishing touches. The collection includes a wide array of refined, yet friendly furniture and décor ranging from large-scale sofas, tables and bookcases to accent seating, mirrors, wall art, lamps, rugs, throw pillows and more.

Designed to bring the One Kings Lane aesthetic to a broader consumer base, One Kings Lane Open House offers gracious, chic and luxe designs that exude high style at a low cost. Each furniture piece provides an elegant, layered mix of traditional and feminine influences with rich details, textures and patterns. Playful accents are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the collection by pairing classic and lavish textures with striking hardware, colorful tassels, exposed wood and more.

The introduction of One Kings Lane Open House will further serve the mission of Bed Bath & Beyond being experts in the home by offering a more robust private label decorative furnishings offering to better serve the unique and personal styles of customers. Following the launch of whole home brand Bee & Willow Home™, One Kings Lane Open House is the second Bed Bath & Beyond proprietary home collection launches for release through 2020.

"This collection is tailor-made for our design-savvy shoppers," said Propst. "We are thrilled to offer our customers an accessible take on the chic aesthetic of One Kings Lane by offering lavish and livable looks. This launch is another step in bringing a meaningfully differentiated assortment to Bed Bath & Beyond customers."

One Kings Lane Open House collection ranges in price from $34.99 for decorative accessories to $1,199.99 for furniture pieces and are eligible for many of our coupons and other promotions. Items from the exclusive brand will be at bedbathandbeyond.com/oklopenhouse . The collection is also available on onekingslane.com . In Spring 2020, the collection will be expanding into stores and launching additional product categories. The entire collection is now available for purchase.

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!, Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuy BABY and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus. Customers can purchase products either in-store, online, with a mobile device or through a customer contact center. The Company generally has the ability to have customer purchases picked up in-store or shipped direct to the customer from the Company's distribution facilities, stores or vendors. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce website that features specially commissioned, limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an authority in home décor and design, offering a unique collection of select home goods, designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an industry-leading online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. The Company also operates Linen Holdings, a provider of a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, ofakind.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, chefcentral.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, and t-ygroup.com.

About One Kings Lane

Since launching in March 2009, One Kings Lane has established itself as a premiere home shopping destination and resource. With a breadth of the best-quality furnishings and finishing touches, One Kings Lane provides the access, inspiration, and help to create a style that is uniquely yours. A pioneer in content-led commerce, One Kings Lane speaks to a highly engaged audience via a digital-first ecosystem that includes in-house design services from One Kings Lane Interior Design, social shopping, editorial, and a seamless online shopping experience. One Kings Lane was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) in 2016, opened its first retail experience in Southampton, NY, in 2017, and launched its New York City flagship in Soho in fall 2018. The brand's third retail location opens in Boston this fall.

