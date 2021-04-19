Bed Bath & Beyond Invites People To "Escape The Noise™" With the Spa-Inspired Haven™ Owned Brand Line Of Modern Bath Essentials

Here to resolve this widespread issue and help us "home, happier" is Haven™ , a modern, spa-inspired assortment of bath essentials designed to help you escape the noise and find the serenity you deserve between the four walls of your bathroom. Available only at Bed Bath & Beyond starting April 19, Haven features an array of 100% organic cotton bath towels and bath robes, as well as bath rugs, shower curtains, bath furniture, bath accessories and storage solutions that will evoke a sense of calm to enhance your self-care rituals and help provide solace amidst the chaos of everyday life. With Haven, Bed Bath & Beyond gives you permission to relax and recharge in your own haven at home.

"Whether it be a rare moment of solitude from your everyday stress, or a long soul-cleansing shower, the bathroom is our quiet place to retreat and recharge," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "We introduced Haven to help serve as the antidote to the stimulation and stress that life presents. The Haven brand's spa-inspired bathroom accessories are designed with tranquility in mind to create that peaceful respite within the walls of your home and help you 'home, happier.'"

Haven Product

Bed Bath & Beyond knows that the key to escaping the noise from everyday life is to create a true haven at home, so that caring for oneself can be a daily ritual instead of an occasional indulgence. Whether you're looking to lightly refresh or completely overhaul your bathroom, Haven offers a selection of customer-inspired and contemporary products to help you create a relaxing, refreshing, always-inviting oasis space.

Inspired by nature, Haven textiles include 100% organic cotton towels and 100% organic linen kimono robes, coupled with sleek, modern furniture featuring a mix of woods and materials like acacia, bamboo, teak and glass help transform your bathroom into a spa-like oasis. The minimalist Haven product design, muted earth tones and subtle patterns provide an intentional, yet effortless cozy and tranquil retreat. The Haven products were thoughtfully designed with the finer details in mind. Turkish towels feature softly rounded corners; a cleverly magnetized mirror holds bobby pins securely in place; and a selection of towels include locker loops making them easy to hang and dry.

The Haven line is modestly priced, with products ranging from $6 for washcloths, $12-$25 for towels, $20-$50 for bath rugs, $20-$50 for shower curtains, up to $280 for shower chairs/benches, making a spa-like retreat attainable without the spa-like prices.

Haven products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and online at Bedbathandbeyond.com. Like all Bed Bath & Beyond products, consumers can also pick up their favorite Haven selections via the company's Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) option, contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery.

Haven is the second of eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will introduce or refresh in fiscal 2021 to help customers realize the potential in every room and "home, happier." The new brands will deliver exceptional quality and affordability across various categories, including bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, storage and organization and home décor.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

About the "Escape the Noise" Study

In partnership with a trusted third-party vendor, Bed Bath & Beyond conducted an online omnibus survey among n=1,294 US adults 18+ on March 31st, 2021. The US sample is nationally representative as it relates to age, gender, household income, race/ethnicity and region. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample at a 95% confidence level is +/- 3 percentage points.

