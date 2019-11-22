Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches First-Ever National Black Friday Ad Campaign

The Black Friday advertising campaign will debut on Sunday, November 24 across television, radio, digital, and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram/Instagram Stories. The spot highlights Bed Bath & Beyond's great Black Friday offers that allow remorse-free shopping 'for the house' during the holidays.

"We're taking the stress out this holiday season by reminding customers they can add 'the house' to their list of gift recipients—and make this time more affordable than ever by saving 25% off everything they need in-store," said Debbie Propst, Chief Brand Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Customers can save 25% off their entire purchase (standard coupon exclusions apply) with an in-store only coupon on Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday morning. The coupon is available in Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide from:

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 28—5 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Black Friday: Friday, November 29—6 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Customers will also be able to receive 20% off their entire purchase online and in-stores (standard coupon exclusions apply) anytime starting Wednesday, November 27 through Friday, November 29. Free standard shipping will be offered on all orders over $19 through Monday, December 2, along with an incredible price points on top holiday items throughout the store.

Bed Bath & Beyond offers a variety of services that customers can take advantage of this holiday season that provide convenience and value including Reserve Online Pay In-Store, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, In-Store Thanksgiving and Holiday Events. Visit bedbathandbeyond.com for more information. To sign up to receive Bed Bath & Beyond holiday offers, please visit bedbathandbeyond.com/tday .

Click here for the hero version of the TV spot

Click here for the hero version of the radio spot

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and life-stage events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com.

Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Jessica Joyce

public.relations@bedbath.com

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://bedbathandbeyond.com/tday

