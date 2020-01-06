Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches National Wake Up Happy Advertising Campaign Focused On Extensive Collection Of Sleep Solutions

The Wake Up Happy advertising campaign debuts on Monday, January 6 across television, print, radio, digital, and social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. The digital video and TV spots highlight the expansive sleep selection at Bed Bath & Beyond, depicted by an enthusiastic associate helping a customer successfully wake up happy in a store display bed after trying a variety of sleep solutions at Bed Bath & Beyond.

"We want to make it easy to feel at home and getting a good night's sleep is essential to that," said Krueger. "This campaign creates a fun, emotional connection with our customers and communicates that we are the sleep experts and destination for everything they need to sleep better and wake up happy," he added.

The first step to getting better sleep comes by helping our customers identify their own sleep type. The campaign extends to the Bed Bath & Beyond website where customers can shop by what type of sleeper they are. Bed Bath & Beyond has identified four sleep personas and paired them with product solutions that will help customers achieve a better night's sleep. The personas include:

The Popsicle: always cold and constantly piling on more layers of socks, sweatshirts, and bedding

always cold and constantly piling on more layers of socks, sweatshirts, and bedding The Furnace: always hot, for whom light pajamas and air conditioning just don't cut it

always hot, for whom light pajamas and air conditioning just don't cut it The Knot: always wakes up feeling like they "slept funny"

always wakes up feeling like they "slept funny" The Overthinker: As soon as the lights go out, their brain turns on, leading to restless nights

Customers can shop and save on sleep solutions during the Bed & Bath Sale that runs through Thursday, January 16, and will feature 20% off our entire stock of sheets, pillows, blankets, down comforters/down alternative comforters, towels, and more (Offer not valid on UGG® merchandise).

Click here for the hero version of the TV spot

Click here for the hero version of the radio spot

Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of services and programs customers can take advantage of including Reserve Online Pay In-Store, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, In-Store Events, BEYOND+, visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com for more information. To visit the Sleep Solutions site experience, visit www.bedbathandbeyond.com/wakeuphappy.

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca.

Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Jessica Joyce

public.relations@bedbath.com

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://bedbathandbeyond.com

