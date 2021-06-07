Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Our Table™ -- a New Collection of Modern Kitchen and Dinnerware Designed to Inspire Sharing More Memorable Meals Together

Our Table has all the essentials needed to create a new or favorite dish, elevate any table setting, and make cleaning the kitchen easier. The collection is derived from natural materials like wood and marble, and updated classics like metal finishes. Thoughtful updates, clean lines, and function-first essentials speak to contemporary food trends while performance materials like silicon and stainless steel are used for quality, heat-resistant, stain-resistant, and antimicrobial properties. Our Table is affordable and competitively priced. Products range from $5 for silicone whisks, $30 for acacia wood cutting boards, $5 - $40 for table linens, to $120 for the 10-piece stainless steel cookware set, allowing for hosts to create a welcoming atmosphere for gatherings with family and friends.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Our Table at such a pivotal moment in time, as many of us are ready to welcome guests back into our homes after spending far too much time apart," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Harmon Stores, Inc. "The Our Table collection is designed not only with functionality in mind, but also with the hope that it will inspire our customers to expand their circle and spend time with loved ones. Whether learning new recipes, passing down a family tradition, or simply gathering around the table to enjoy a meal, Our Table is a representation of the joy and love that food can bring to our communities and to our own kitchens at home."

To celebrate this launch, Bed Bath & Beyond created its first virtual cooking series "From Our Table to Yours," bringing communities across the country together around one table by way of three renowned hometown chefs hailing from Chicago, New York City, and North Carolina. Joe Flamm, Vivian Howard, and JJ Johnson bring us into the kitchen to make some of their favorite dishes, exhibiting local flavors and aromas, alongside renowned chef, Joel Gamoran, of the virtual culinary institute Homemade. "From Our Table to Yours" encourages people to cook along, find new flavors and share fresh ideas, because it isn't just the people gathered in our homes, but the collective community that inspires our love of food and cooking.

Our Table™ Product

Key products within the collection include:

10-piece Cookware Sets: Available in forged aluminum, anodized and stainless steel, each set allows you to cook for comfort. Designed for everyday use on all stovetops, all three options allow quick and even retention for consistent cooking results. All sets come with 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 1.5 qt. saucepan with lid, 2 qt. saucepan with lid, 3 qt. sauté pan with lid, 6 qt. Dutch oven with lid. Cookware is equipped with induction-compatible disks for heat retention and nonstick-coated cooking surfaces for effortless food release and quick cleanup. Ceramic non-stick interior allows you to use less oil and butter while cooking while still allowing for easy clean-up. Covered cookware comes with a clear glass lid that allows you to visibly monitor cooking progress without letting heat and moisture escape. Measuring marks on saucepans and Dutch oven allow for easy addition or reduction of ingredients.







Available in forged aluminum, anodized and stainless steel, each set allows you to cook for comfort. Designed for everyday use on all stovetops, all three options allow quick and even retention for consistent cooking results. All sets come with 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 1.5 qt. saucepan with lid, 2 qt. saucepan with lid, 3 qt. sauté pan with lid, 6 qt. Dutch oven with lid. Cookware is equipped with induction-compatible disks for heat retention and nonstick-coated cooking surfaces for effortless food release and quick cleanup. Ceramic non-stick interior allows you to use less oil and butter while cooking while still allowing for easy clean-up. Covered cookware comes with a clear glass lid that allows you to visibly monitor cooking progress without letting heat and moisture escape. Measuring marks on saucepans and Dutch oven allow for easy addition or reduction of ingredients. Enameled Cast Iron & Pre-Seasoned Cast Irons: Built with durable cast iron construction for superior heat retention and even cooking, both are compatible with all stove types, including induction, and offer sturdy side handles for a secure grip even when filled to capacity. Signature attributes of each include:

Built with durable cast iron construction for superior heat retention and even cooking, both are compatible with all stove types, including induction, and offer sturdy side handles for a secure grip even when filled to capacity. Signature attributes of each include: Enameled Cast Iron: Vibrant, gradient enamel exterior finish is durable enough for everyday use and offers a seamless transition from stovetop/oven cooking to dinner table presentation for serving. The smooth, cream-colored interior enamel is easy to clean and the matching cast iron lid with stainless steel knob prevents heat and moisture from escaping.

Vibrant, gradient enamel exterior finish is durable enough for everyday use and offers a seamless transition from stovetop/oven cooking to dinner table presentation for serving. The smooth, cream-colored interior enamel is easy to clean and the matching cast iron lid with stainless steel knob prevents heat and moisture from escaping.

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron: Pre-seasoned and ready to use, the natural nonstick abilities allow easy food release and will only improve with use.







Pre-seasoned and ready to use, the natural nonstick abilities allow easy food release and will only improve with use. Bakeware: The timeless, professional-grade bakeware collection is designed to never rust and constructed to endure rapid and even heat distribution. From classic sheet and cake pans to ceramic ramekins to rectangular bakers, the array of options help to make recipes feel baked with love. The nonstick interior option makes food release and cleanup exceptionally easy.







The timeless, professional-grade bakeware collection is designed to never rust and constructed to endure rapid and even heat distribution. From classic sheet and cake pans to ceramic ramekins to rectangular bakers, the array of options help to make recipes feel baked with love. The nonstick interior option makes food release and cleanup exceptionally easy. Dinnerware : The Landon Dinnerware Collection offers appealing contemporary style for today's modern table. The collection includes a 16-piece dinnerware set, serveware, and accessories including salt & pepper shakers, a teapot, sugar, and creamer bowl. Available in sea salt, pepper, toast, and truffle colors.







: The Landon Dinnerware Collection offers appealing contemporary style for today's modern table. The collection includes a 16-piece dinnerware set, serveware, and accessories including salt & pepper shakers, a teapot, sugar, and creamer bowl. Available in sea salt, pepper, toast, and truffle colors. Everyday and Select Kitchen Linens : Everything needed to keep your space clean while working in the kitchen.

: Everything needed to keep your space clean while working in the kitchen. Our Table Everyday Kitchen Linens : Boasts functional mess-wicking and super absorbent 100% cotton kitchen towels, dish cloths, and potholders accompanied by cotton and neoprene blend oven mitts.

: Boasts functional mess-wicking and super absorbent 100% cotton kitchen towels, dish cloths, and potholders accompanied by cotton and neoprene blend oven mitts.

Our Table Select Kitchen Linens : Features cotton blended oversized kitchen towels that are plush and absorbent to do away with mess. Cotton chambray oven mitts with terry lining and silicone grip for ultimate comfort. The line is complete with cotton and chambray aprons to outfit the home chef.







: Features cotton blended oversized kitchen towels that are plush and absorbent to do away with mess. Cotton chambray oven mitts with terry lining and silicone grip for ultimate comfort. The line is complete with cotton and chambray aprons to outfit the home chef. Table Linens: Elevate any table setting for special gatherings or everyday use with stylish and contemporary table linens perfect to pair with Our Table's line of dinnerware. The Textured collection includes tablecloths, placemats, and napkins in a cotton blend with a subtle texture or you can set your table with one of our table runners another great option to style your table.







Elevate any table setting for special gatherings or everyday use with stylish and contemporary table linens perfect to pair with Our Table's line of dinnerware. The Textured collection includes tablecloths, placemats, and napkins in a cotton blend with a subtle texture or you can set your table with one of our table runners another great option to style your table. Kitchen Tools & Gadgets: Features the essentials needed behind the scenes to create wonderous meals together. No tool or gadget goes unaccounted for from stainless steel measuring cups, serving utensils, whisking sets, silicon spatulas, to mixing bowls with measurement indicators, and more.

Our Table products are available for customers to shop both in-store and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/our-brands/our-table. Customers can order their favorites and essentials via the company's array of omnichannel services including Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services.

"From Our Table to Yours" Series

"From Our Table to Yours" cooking series was created to bring people together over a common love for food, bring communities across the country into people's homes, and inspire people to try new dishes. Through the cooking series, everyone has a seat at the table as hometown chefs - Joe Flamm, Vivian Howard and JJ Johnson – share and teach viewers how to make their favorite dishes, alongside renowned chef, Joel Gamoran, of the virtual culinary institute Homemade.

Each episode showcases various products within the Our Table collection and ways to use the long-lasting essentials for everyday use and entertaining. From prepping with ease to staple pans and skillets, the series provides tips on the versatility of Our Table products and how the collection helps make every meal a joy.

The three-part virtual series will debut on Bed Bath & Beyond's IGTV channels beginning on Tuesday, June 15. The full rollout and episode overviews include:

Chicago featuring Joe Flamm (Premiere: June 15 ): The Chicago -based winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 15 opened his debut restaurant, Rose Mary , in 2020 featuring classic dishes and bold flavors from the Croatian coast and embracing his Italian heritage. Flamm has cooked for presidents, celebrities, and the James Beard Foundation, but his favorite person to cook for is his wife, Hillary. His episode will feature one of his personal favorite dishes –Rigatoni Pisell –paired with charred and roasted beet salad.







The -based winner of Bravo's Top Chef Season 15 opened his debut restaurant, , in 2020 featuring classic dishes and bold flavors from the Croatian coast and embracing his Italian heritage. Flamm has cooked for presidents, celebrities, and the James Beard Foundation, but his favorite person to cook for is his wife, Hillary. His episode will feature one of his personal favorite dishes –Rigatoni Pisell –paired with charred and roasted beet salad. New York City featuring JJ Johnson (Premiere: June 17 ): Johnson is an award-winning Chef, an author, TV personality, and founder of FIELDTRIP, a globally inspired, quick-casual rice shop in Harlem, NYC . JJ presents an environment for connection through food that transcends people, memories, and generations. JJ can be seen on his TV show, "Just Eats," airing on Cleo TV. JJ will be sharing a few of his favorite family recipes - his grandma's cast iron paella, followed by his kids' favorite malva pudding cupcakes.







Johnson is an award-winning Chef, an author, TV personality, and founder of FIELDTRIP, a globally inspired, quick-casual rice shop in Harlem, . JJ presents an environment for connection through food that transcends people, memories, and generations. JJ can be seen on his TV show, "Just Eats," airing on Cleo TV. JJ will be sharing a few of his favorite family recipes - his grandma's cast iron paella, followed by his kids' favorite malva pudding cupcakes. Kinston, North Carolina featuring Vivian Howard (Premiere: June 22 ): Howard is an acclaimed chef, best-selling author, and award-winning television host and producer of "A Chef's Life" and "Somewhere South" on PBS. The owner of two restaurants in Charleston, SC , and two in Kinston, NC , including Chef and the Farmer, Howard's cooking is guided by the rural traditions of her hometown, Deep Run . Howard showcases two regional recipes perfect for the summer months – a squash and fontina casserole pudding and a family recipe that uses the drippings from rendering chicken to cook sweet corn.

Our Table is the fourth of at least eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will introduce in fiscal 2021 to help customers realize the potential in every room and "Home, Happier™." The new brands will deliver exceptional quality and affordability across some of the company's key categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen and dining, storage and organization, and home décor.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.