Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Squared Away™--A Clutter-Busting Assortment Of Storage And Organization "Solutions For A Well-Kept Home™"

Bed Bath & Beyond also today launched its College, Happier campaign to make it easier to get Back-to-College with a College Savings Pass that saves college students 20% off all their college purchases (standard coupon terms apply), as well as an improved Pack & Hold® service that makes it easier to get your purchases to your college town, among other shopping tools ideal for college students. Squared Away joins a line-up of newly launched Owned Brands perfect for college-bound customers, including Wild Sage™ and Simply Essential™.

Available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, Squared Away touts a range of multi-purpose storage solutions that allow customers to transform any room, big or small, into an orderly, harmonious space. After many months spent hunkered down at home, it's no surprise that our living areas could use some organizational help, now more than ever. Whether it's multi-tasking parents balancing all the needs of their home or college students looking for quality products to create a space of their own, Squared Away has convenient solutions-oriented options for everyone. Squared Away is competitively priced, with affordable and smartly designed storage and organization items for every room in the home.

"Squared Away brings together style, design and functionality to help customers easily declutter both their homes and, by extension, their minds," says Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Harmon Stores, Inc. "The multi-functional collection offers solutions for all spaces, big and small, and makes smart organization easier than ever. We're introducing the line just in time for Back-to-College when we know that parents and students are seeking storage and organizational solutions to optimize their living spaces."

Squared Away was inspired by the insight that clutter-free spaces promote an uncluttered mind. An article in the Harvard Business Review cites: "Clutter can affect our general mental health, making us feel stressed, anxious, or depressed."* Squared Away offers solutions to help clear the clutter and restore the sense of calm and satisfaction that comes from having a tidy home, no matter where you live.

Now through July 19, customers can go to the Bed Bath & Beyond Facebook page to share their organizational pain points and enter to win a storage and organization make-over with Squared Away products, coupled with a free consultation and Accessory Refresh from Decorist, Bed Bath & Beyond's sister company offering professional online interior design services.

Squared Away Products

Squared Away design principals are pragmatic and efficient, while offering familiarity, elegance and durability. The understated collection features an array of sturdy materials such as wood and stainless steel, in neutral tones that blend well with any room.

The Squared Away product assortment includes storage solutions for the bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, kitchen and office. Here's a sampling of products within the line:

Closet Storage and Organizers: Hangers, shoe racks, wardrobe organizers, bedside caddies and storage carts

Hangers, shoe racks, wardrobe organizers, bedside caddies and storage carts Bath Storage and Organizers: Bath storage carts, under sink sliding trays, under sink stack boxes, countertop vanity organizers and more

Bath storage carts, under sink sliding trays, under sink stack boxes, countertop vanity organizers and more Laundry Care: Collapsible laundry baskets, laundry hampers, laundry sorters and ironing boards

Collapsible laundry baskets, laundry hampers, laundry sorters and ironing boards Kitchen Storage and Organizers (available beginning October 2021 ): Utensil trays, cabinet organizers, fridge organizers and more

College, Happier

Bed Bath & Beyond is the solutions-oriented shopping destination for maximizing small spaces and a go-to resource for both parents and students for Back-to-College essentials for the Fall. Whether it's a dorm room, off-campus apartment or commuting from home, there are ample options to help college students create a personalized and comfortable space of their own. From the new Squared Away collection to other recently launched Owned Brands such as Simply Essential for everyday basics and the stylish, free-spirited line Wild Sage, college-bound students have access to choose from thousands of affordable and high-quality products.

Cindy Davis, Chief Brand Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist, said, "Bed Bath & Beyond has long been part of the Back-to-College experience and we know it will be extra special this year as campuses and dorms return to full capacity. We're excited to be part of this 'return to normal' and have curated the best products, resources and options to help students make the most of college living. Together with our innovative tools like dorm room designer and pack & hold, we're making it even easier to enjoy college, happier."

Providing inspiration and expertise, Bed Bath & Beyond offers convenient services and incentives to help make going Back-to-College easy. Available here on the Bed Bath & Beyond website, students and their parents have access to:

The Bed Bath & Beyond College Savings Pass: offers 20% off every purchase through September 30 (Standard coupon terms apply).

offers 20% off every purchase through (Standard coupon terms apply). Pack & Hold®: shop locally or online with Pack & Hold ® and pick it up when you need it, at a store near campus.

shop locally or online with Pack & Hold and pick it up when you need it, at a store near campus. Back to College Online Shopping Checklists: helpful lists to ensure collegiate students have everything needed for college living.

helpful lists to ensure collegiate students have everything needed for college living. 3D College Room Designer : a virtual design tool from Decorist for Bed Bath & Beyond. Start with an on-campus or off-campus room set-up, then pick your products--furniture, decor, bedding and storage--to find the look that's perfect for you. Final products can be added to your cart or saved to your college registry wish list. You can even share it with your family, friends and roommates.

: a virtual design tool from Decorist for Bed Bath & Beyond. Start with an on-campus or off-campus room set-up, then pick your products--furniture, decor, bedding and storage--to find the look that's perfect for you. Final products can be added to your cart or saved to your college registry wish list. You can even share it with your family, friends and roommates. Same Day Delivery to get purchases fast and easy.

Squared Away is the sixth of at least eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond is introducing in fiscal year 2021 and a key pillar of the Company's comprehensive three-year transformation strategy, during which it will launch more than 10 Owned Brands. The new brands represent the biggest change in the Company's product assortment in a generation and will deliver exceptional quality and affordability across the company's key categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen and dining, storage and organization, and home décor.

All Bed Bath & Beyond products are available for customers to shop both in-store and online . Customers can order their favorites and essentials via the company's array of omnichannel services including Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services at stores across the U.S. and Canada.

