Bed Bath & Beyond® Reveals Black Friday Savings Offers In November: 25% Off Entire Purchase In-Store Only Thanksgiving & Black Friday

UNION, N.J., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® is excited to announce its upcoming savings offers throughout November including a 3-day Black Friday savings event, offering the lowest prices of the season. Starting November 28, customers will be able to receive exclusive offers on their holiday shopping needs including for the first time ever, a 25% off entire purchase in-store only coupon (standard coupon exclusions apply). Bed Bath & Beyond is also pleased to announce stores will open for the first time on Thanksgiving evening Thursday, November 28 from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. to offer customers a jump start on Black Friday shopping and savings.

Customers can save 25% off their entire purchase (standard coupon exclusions apply) with an in-store only coupon on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. To receive the coupon, customers must visit a Bed Bath & Beyond store from:

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 28 -- 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

-- Black Friday: Friday, November 29 -- 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Customers will also be able to receive 20% off their entire purchase online and in-stores (standard coupon exclusions apply) anytime starting Wednesday, November 27 through Friday, November 29. Free standard shipping will be offered on all orders over $19 through Monday, December 2.

Bed Bath & Beyond will also be offering exciting deals for Black Friday (while supplies last and standard exclusions apply); highlights include:

Shark ION S87 2-in-1 Cleaning System with Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum & Hand Vacuum: $187.48 with coupon (up to $262 off)

with coupon (up to off) Nespresso® by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Limited Edition with Aeroccino Frother: $93.74 with coupon (up to $156 off)

with coupon (up to off) Keurig® K-Select™ Single Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with coupon (up to $70 off)

with coupon (up to off) SodaStream® Fizzi™ One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $52.49 with coupon (up to $67 off)

with coupon (up to off) Power XL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer: $52.49 with coupon (up to $77 off)

Bed Bath & Beyond is thrilled to provide our customers the lowest prices of the season and new ways to shop with us throughout November. We want to make this time of year as easy as possible for our customers to shop and save on brands they love, both online and in-store; whether shopping for everything you need for the house, entertaining essentials or holiday gifts.

Earlier in November, customers can save more during our Early Black Friday event from Sunday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 27 with great deals including:

$120 Off (+ Bonus Gift Card & Soup Pot) Calphalon® Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Off (+ Bonus Gift Card & Soup Pot) Calphalon® Premier Space Saving Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set $90 Off iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Off iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $30 Off Winter Wonderland 6-Piece Pre-Lit Glittery Bristle Decor Set (Garland, Wreath, Porch Trees)

The Early Black Friday event also has amazing deals on everything you need to prepare, cook, and serve the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.

Members of Bed Bath & Beyond's loyalty program BEYOND+® will receive an exclusive offer of $30 back in stored value for any $150 purchase starting Saturday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 27. Customers are able to sign up for BEYOND+ during the promotional period to take advantage of the stored value. BEYOND+ members get 20% off their entire purchase plus free standard shipping and exclusive perks all year round. Customers can sign up to become a BEYOND+ member for $29 a year at bedbathandbeyond.com/beyondplus.

Bed Bath & Beyond has a variety of services customers can also take advantage of throughout the holiday season including Reserve Online Pay In-Store, Price Match Promise, Personalized Gifts, In-Store Thanksgiving and Holiday Events, visit bedbathandbeyond.com for more information. Customers can receive Bed Bath & Beyond holiday offers, starting on November 8th, by visiting bedbathandbeyond.com/tday.

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and heart-felt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, worldmarket.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, decorist.com, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com.

Contact:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Jessica Joyce

public.relations@bedbath.com

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com

