Bed Bath & Beyond Strengthens Same Day Delivery Services In The U.S. With DoorDash Partnership

Through DoorDash Drive, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY websites will expand same day delivery to over 3,000 additional zip codes across the country. With the added coverage same day delivery is now available in 99% of their store locations and allows customers the convenience to shop an array of different delivery options. Customers can utilize the service by going to bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com and selecting the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a Dasher will pick up the items at the local store and deliver them to the customer's home via contactless delivery. Customers are also now able to place an order just hours before closing and still receive it the same day and track packages live.

Rafeh Masood, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer said, "We are thrilled to continue strengthening our Same Day Delivery services through this partnership with DoorDash. What's also exciting about this partnership is that we are extending order cutoff times from 1 p.m. to up to 6 p.m. local time based on store hours and customers can receive real-time updates on their order status via text, giving them real-time visibility to when their order will arrive to them. We're executing on our strategy to being an omni-always retailer to provide customers with the convenience of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, contactless Curbside Pickup, and multiple Same Day Delivery options through existing partnerships with Shipt, Instacart and now Door Dash. We will continue to provide our customers with innovative omnichannel avenues to shop with us."

Bed Bath & Beyond continues to move ahead in its transformational journey by helping customers to realize the potential in every room, introducing new and exciting brands, tools, and services to inspire customers to "Home, Happier™." The Same Day Delivery partnership with DoorDash follows a successful launch in Canada last month, which was accelerated in response to pandemic-induced lockdowns in Ontario.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for its customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness segments. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture that operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the largest specialty baby retailer in North America that empowers parents with the information and products they need to confidently prepare for, navigate, and celebrate a joy-filled life with baby. The company sells a wide assortment of baby essentials and nursery furnishings that transitions from infant to toddler. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.