Bed Bath & Beyond® Unveils New Cozy Backyard Holiday Collection To Help Customers Celebrate Traditions With A Twist This Winter

Bed Bath & Beyond is the destination to unlock the magic in every room both inside and outside the home. This year, outdoor living spaces have been a place of solace to spend socially distanced time with friends and family and our recently commissioned market research shows that nearly a quarter (23%) of Americans are planning to celebrate the holidays outdoors this year. 1 We have also seen a significant rise in demand for outdoor furniture, heating and lighting, including over a 100% increase in customer searches for firepits in October from our digital store. In October, pinners searching for "outdoor Thanksgiving" increased by 139% on Pinterest compared to the same period in 2019.

Cindy Davis, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist said, "At a time when our homes are the epicenter of our lives, outdoor living spaces have been an important place to enjoy time with friends and family safely. We know many customers want to extend the outdoor living season through the winter, so they can enjoy traditions with a twist this year. We've pivoted quickly to create our Cozy Backyard Holiday collection, with the help of our Decorist designers, to inspire shoppers to find everything they need to warm-up and cozy-up their outdoor spaces this season. We're also making it faster, safer and easier than ever to shop through our new Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services."

Decorist designer Sarah Ramirez has created a multi-purpose environment with distinct zones for dining and lounging, and offers easy tips for turning your outdoor space into a cozy, cold-weather wonderland:

Create Distinct Entertaining Zones: A geometric-pattern outdoor rug is the foundation for the intimate fire pit seating area, which is equipped with all the essentials for a relaxing winter evening: comfy pillows, knitted throws, elegant hurricane lanterns, and baskets filled with firewood. Beyond it, a dining table and chairs with a transitional slatted design look just as handsome outdoors as they do when seen from inside.

Add Some Color and Style: These days you can find a sturdy outdoor rug to fit any style. A simple outdoor rug will define your space while adding extra softness, warmth, and texture.

These days you can find a sturdy outdoor rug to fit any style. A simple outdoor rug will define your space while adding extra softness, warmth, and texture. Good Lighting Is Key: Skip the porchlights. Your choice of lighting is crucial for setting the right mood. Nostalgic flameless candles brighten corners and lift spirits. Hang rustic lanterns from branches and use them in tablescapes. Introduce shimmering surprises by tossing jumbles of fairy lights into shrubs, oversize glass vases, and other dark spots. The options are endless—and so Instagrammable.

Make It Cozy: Is there anything more luxurious than a warm fleece or wool throw on a cold night? A colorful array of throw blankets brings indoor comfort outside.

Is there anything more luxurious than a warm fleece or wool throw on a cold night? A colorful array of throw blankets brings indoor comfort outside. Fortify Your Oven-to-Table Arsenal: Dutch ovens and other enameled baking dishes that go straight from oven to table are a huge timesaver - both at serving and cleanup time. Plan your menu with festive and gorgeous pieces from Artisanal Kitchen Supply®, Staub, and LeCreuset in mind. If you need to round out your collection with one or two new pieces, consider it a great investment.

Fortify Your Oven-to-Table Arsenal: Dutch ovens and other enameled baking dishes that go straight from oven to table are a huge timesaver - both at serving and cleanup time. Plan your menu with festive and gorgeous pieces from Artisanal Kitchen Supply®, Staub, and LeCreuset in mind. If you need to round out your collection with one or two new pieces, consider it a great investment. Make Room: A patio pergola or gazebo makes a great frame for an instant outdoor "room." Many models include canopies that allow for ventilation while shielding guests from the elements. Note that some of these summer staples aren't built to bear the weight of snow, so proceed with caution if you live in a snow zone.

The new winter Cozy Backyard Holiday collection is yet another way Bed Bath & Beyond is helping bring a little holiday magic back this season.

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering inspirational ideas and products with incredible value throughout the holidays on everything from seasonal décor to home essentials or thoughtful gifts. Bed Bath & Beyond will also help customers spend more time celebrating with loved ones this year, with hassle-free, fast and convenient omnichannel shopping services like free Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and Curbside Pickup, as well as the newly introduced Same Day Delivery service. The Same Day Delivery service is available at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing an easy, convenient and affordable option for customers this year that is perfect for last minute gifts and entertaining essentials.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Decorist is an online interior design company that makes decorating a home easy and affordable. Executed entirely online, Decorist's roster of over 400 professional interior designers help beautifully design any room in the home, staying within a client's style and budget. And for customers not ready to start a full design project, they can consult Decorist's Design Bar to have quick design questions answered by Decorist's team of interior designers, completely free of charge. The company is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

