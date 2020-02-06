Bed Bath & Beyond® Unveils New Wedding Registry Platform, ‘Your Registry, Your Way’

Your Registry, Your Way is Bed Bath & Beyond's new comprehensive platform to create a unique wedding registry experience using a variety of new features, tools, and services:

Total Convenience – Register in-store with our registry experts, on the go with our app, or online. Please visit our site to learn more about the gift registry program.

Honeymoon & Cash Funds – Round out your registry with a cash fund to help you take that dream honeymoon, make a down payment on a home, or use for other big-ticket items on your wish list.

Gift Experiences – Registrants can add unforgettable experiences to their registry like wine tasting, scuba diving, ziplining, and more.

Helpful Tools – Make use of tools such as our Registry Checklist, Price Analyzer, Collection Starter and Thank You Manager.

Amazing Perks – Take advantage of perks such as the 20% off Completion Offer, Bonus Gifts from national brands, and more.

"This new wedding registry experience highlights the comprehensive capabilities Bed Bath & Beyond has built for our registrants to create a wedding registry as unique as the couple themselves," says Interim Marketing Lead, Michael Krueger. "Your Registry, Your Way was created to conveniently combine alternative gifting options with traditional product essentials all-in-one place to make it easy for our registrants to create a home and life together."

The Wedding Registry at Bed Bath & Beyond will also be focusing on giving back to registrants this season with new registry offers. Until March 18, 2020, new registrants can qualify to earn $100 in My Funds Rewards when they create a registry. For more information please visit https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/static/GiftwithRegistry.

