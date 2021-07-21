Bed Bath & Beyond's Redesigned and Transformed Flagship in New York City to Give Customers a Modernized Omni-Always Shopping Experience

With open sightlines and improved layout, in-store digital shopping tools through the Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app, and an inspiring collection of Owned Brands and national brands for every room of the home, the flagship renovation is emblematic of a $250 million three-year project to remodel 450 of its stores as the Company executes against its overall transformation strategy.

"We set out a bold strategic plan last October to become a digital first, omni-always retailer," said Mark Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. "A key component of our plan is modernizing our stores to significantly elevate in-store shopping experiences while optimizing their role in our digital-first, omni-always approach to help customers unlock the magic in every room of their homes. Our Chelsea flagship has served local community for decades. We're proud to invest here and add to New York City's 'return to normal' to serve residents and visitors alike."

A Reimagined Shopping Experience

The flagship, as well as other store locations, have been redesigned to better connect with Bed Bath & Beyond customers. Gone are a dizzying disarray of merchandise stacked high that provided shoppers with 'shopping paralysis', and replaced with lower sightlines, wider aisles and neatly arranged products that inspire customers with a residential experience to help them shop. The flagship itself takes advantage of floor-to-ceiling windows that let natural light pour in, while the bath section features high-quality tiled flooring, adding to the 'at-home' feeling for customers.

The flagship provides New Yorkers and visitors with the most authoritative collection of product assortment for every room of the home, as well as a leading collection of health & beauty products. The store's "one stop shopping" also inspires customers to envision and create rooms that feel authentic to their unique, personal style.

Unique Flagship Customer Experiences

Bed Bath & Beyond has partnered with several leading brands to create unique experiences at its flagship location, including:

Casper: As announced last week, the flagship features Casper's first shop-in shop, creating an immersive in-store shopping experience of its award-winning suite of sleep offerings for Bed Bath & Beyond customers

SodaStream: Bed Bath & Beyond is proud to bring the SodaStream Bubble Bar to the flagship, which offers customers a fun and engaging opportunity to purchase and personalize SodaStream bottles. On-site mixologists provide customers with drink ideas and lessons, while demonstrating how to use the machine. The flagship is a destination for SodaStream customers, as it is the most visited place in the U.S. to exchange the brand's Co2 cylinders.

More than 20 merchandising experiences that will bring to life the Company's Owned Brands and national brands, such as Dyson and Google nest products

Experiential in-store trials that will allow customers to try before they buy, including the only interactive vacuum display in New York City

Café 3B™, a modern barista serving La Colombe coffee that adds to the flagship's relaxing shopping environment

Delivering an omni-channel shopping experience

Bed Bath & Beyond's flagship and store renovation project strengthens the Company's commitment to being a digital-first, omni-always retailer. Customers can upgrade their shopping experiences by utilizing the Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app to an 'in-store shopping mode' that allows them to better navigate the store, view additional product information, and create registry lists. QR codes are prominently displayed throughout to create 'endless aisles' that make it easy for customers to shop for additional colors, sizes and products.

Also introduced today with the flagship reopening is an innovative "scan and buy" feature that enables customers to immediately make purchases as they shop and therefore bypass the check-out line.

The flagship has a dedicated pick-up area that provides customers with a fast and easy experience to pick up their online orders, or customers can choose to have Associates meet them outside for curbside pickup, all within one-hour of placing the order. The flagship is also part of a store network that is now able to fulfill Same Day Delivery orders throughout Manhattan.

Flagship Grand Opening Event

CEO Mark Tritton and his executive leadership team will be joined by the Company's Chair of the Board of Directors Harriet Edelman and other Board members, along with chef and author Katie Lee Biegel, for a ribbon-cutting event on July 22 at 9am to open the store to customers.

Katie Lee Biegel will then address customers at 9:45am and 10:30am to showcase her favorite must-have products for cooking and hosting like a pro, while offering tips and tricks for getting the most out of Bed Bath & Beyond cookware. Beyond+® Members and customers attending Katie's product showcase will have the exciting opportunity to receive a signed copy of her newest cookbook, It's Not Complicated: Simple Recipes for Every Day.

The first 200 customers to visit the transformed store on July 22 will receive a gift bag that includes a selection of products from Bed Bath & Beyond's newest Owned Brand collections, as well as be treated to a free 12 oz. coffee from Café 3B. The first 300 customers who spend over $100 will receive a free bouquet from FLOWERBX and the first 300 customers to visit the Bubble Bar will receive a free .5 liter bottle from SodaStream.

A Commitment to People, Community & the Planet

Bed Bath & Beyond introduced in May its first-ever comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy that set several bold, strategic goals underpinning its commitment to people, community and the planet. The redesigned Chelsea flagship brings the strategy to life in several ways through its Associates, environmentally friendly upgrades, and more.

The store is supported by a team of Associates from throughout the city and utilizes energy efficient measures to help reduce its overall carbon footprint. Upgrades include replacing fluorescent lights with LED lights, installing occupancy sensors and timers for lighting, and upgrades in energy-efficient HVAC and fans for temperature control.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, and decorist.com.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://www.bedbath.com

