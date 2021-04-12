Bed Bath And Beyond Launches "Home, Happier" Brand Campaign To Further Solidify Its Authority In The $180B Home Market

Cindy Davis, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist, said, "For the past 50 years, we have made it easy for people to feel at home. To learn even more about our customers, we recently conducted a study and discovered that a large majority (69%) of Americans agree that their home impacts their overall happiness. More than 80% of people agree that when they are happy with their home, they feel happier in general. With these and other key findings as inspiration, we are re-imagining our brand by helping customers unlock the magic in every room with everything they need to 'Home, Happier.' This is not only a promise to our customers; it is the building block of how we are transforming our business – so that everything we do is focused on helping our customers realize each room's potential so they can embrace the possibility in every day."

"Home, Happier" Campaign

Bed Bath & Beyond's "Home, Happier" brand campaign focuses on the Company's belief that a home is a feeling that is created by every moment, in every room. The Company will inspire people by offering products, values and experiences that are tied to a happier home. The fully integrated campaign will be anchored by a :30 anthem TV spot airing nationally beginning April 14 and features a suite of creative assets supported by an omni-channel paid media plan, including national broadcast and cable TV, streaming online video, paid social, print, in-store, email and display.

Home, Happier In-Store

The introduction of "Home, Happier" is a critical part of the Company's three-year transformation plan that also includes the in-store customer experience and the customer journey. More than a tagline or campaign, "Home, Happier" is about everything Bed Bath & Beyond stands for as a brand in its relationship with customers' homes.

Bed Bath & Beyond's retail associates will play an important role in bringing "Home, Happier" to every interaction with customers. As part of this evolution, the Company will outfit store associates with uniforms that reflect the brand's identity, including aprons, new name tags, branded face coverings and more. The new uniform is designed for the comfort of associates, but also reflects the Company's commitment to making customers feel welcome and enabling them to easily find a store associate.

In a pivotal year for the business, Bed Bath & Beyond has introduced new ways to elevate the in-store experience through a customer-inspired lens making it easier and more convenient to shop. This includes the welcomed addition of services like curbside pick-up, buy online & pick-up in store, and same day delivery as well as elevated store designs with improved in-store signage, modernized store layouts and strategic merchandising displays across Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide. Bed Bath & Beyond will take the in-store experience to the next level by remodeling 450 stores in the next three years, making the customer shopping experience even easier and more inspiring.

Customer-Inspired Owned Brands

As Bed Bath & Beyond celebrates a half century as a leading home retailer, it has already initiated the biggest change in its product assortment in a generation through the introduction of Owned Brands designed to guide our customers in their journey to Home, Happier. The first of these Owned Brands, Nestwell ™, launched in March and is a highly relevant assortment of quality bed and bath goods that will build authority in the growing sleep category.

Later this month, the Company plans to relaunch its Haven™ bath brand as a true Owned Brand, providing a spa-inspired assortment of organic cotton products and more, to help customers create their own bath sanctuary. In May, the Company will launch Simply Essential.™, a new Owned Brand assortment at opening price point, that will include more than 1,000 hard-working household essentials and highly functional, well-designed products at great value across multiple destination categories and rooms. A total of at least eight Owned Brands will launch before the end of February 2022.

Bed Bath & Beyond's Home, Happier Survey

Bed Bath & Beyond also released several data points from its recent "Home, Happier" survey that inspired the company's new brand positioning. The survey findings highlight the importance of home in relation to one's overall wellbeing and delivers insights into the evolving role of the home within peoples' lives. Key findings include:

People see their home as central to their overall happiness: 84% of Americans agree that when they are happy with their home, they feel happier in general. About eight-in-ten (78%) Americans say they feel happier at home compared to anywhere else. When asked which factors are most important to their overall happiness, their home is a top choice for 53% of Americans over money (37%), their job/career (29%), and their social life (23%). A majority of Americans agree that their home impacts their overall happiness (69%).

84% of Americans agree that when they are happy with their home, they feel happier in general. About eight-in-ten (78%) Americans say they feel happier at home compared to anywhere else. When asked which factors are most important to their overall happiness, their home is a top choice for 53% of Americans over money (37%), their job/career (29%), and their social life (23%). A majority of Americans agree that their home impacts their overall happiness (69%). As our sanctuary, the home is truly where the heart is: Seven in 10 (70%) Americans say their home is more important to them now than it has ever been. 83% of Americans view their home as their sanctuary.

Seven in 10 (70%) Americans say their home is more important to them now than it has ever been. 83% of Americans view their home as their sanctuary. A key aspect of home happiness is aesthetics; when our homes look good, we feel good; if it doesn't, it negatively impacts our overall happiness: 71% of Americans agree that décor changes in their home can make a big difference in their mood. Two-thirds (66%) of Americans agree that when they dislike the way their home looks, it negatively impacts their overall happiness.

About the "Home, Happier" Survey

In partnership with a trusted third-party vendor, Bed Bath & Beyond conducted an online omnibus survey among n=1,215 U.S. adults 18+. The U.S. sample was weighted to be nationally representative as it relates to age, gender, household income, race/ethnicity and region. The margin of error of the total sample is +/- 3.0 percentage points.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and bedbathandbeyond.ca.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond

Related Links

http://www.bedbath.com

