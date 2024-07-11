"Bed Rotting" Could Impact Adolescent Mental Health This Summer

Embark Behavioral Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sharnell Myles shares warning signs and provides guidance for families

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Behavioral Health, a leading network of clinics and programs offering premier, evidence-based mental health treatments for adolescents and young adults, is bringing attention to "bed rotting," a seemingly harmless habit that can lead to loneliness and screen addiction, impacting adolescent mental health this summer. Teenagers who choose not to pursue meaningful activities or may be unable to afford these opportunities and social interactions can fall into these practices and exacerbate existing conditions like anxiety and depression.

"'Bed rotting' has gone viral on social media as a way to mentally and emotionally recharge," said Sharnell Myles, chief clinical officer, Embark. "However, spending extended periods of time in bed is a habit that can have significant impact on adolescent behavioral and mental health by leading to increased loneliness or an unhealthy relationship with technology."

Parents and caregivers should stay aware of the negative effects of bed rotting, which include staying in bed all day, sleep issues, social isolation, or changes in mood and behavior. Here are the warning signs for adolescents who may be struggling this summer:

Loneliness includes withdrawal from social activities, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, irritability, or expressions of sadness or isolation.

Screen addiction includes spending excessive time on screens, neglecting responsibilities, or experiencing sleep issues.

Left unaddressed, the effects of bed rotting can contribute to a decline in academic performance, changes in behavior, and even physical health issues. Additionally, increased feelings of loneliness in teens have been linked to excessive screen time according to a study published in the Journal of Adolescence.

There are several ways to support teens engaging in these activities as a parent or caregiver:

Establish healthy routines for sleep.

Provide a supportive home environment and spend quality time laughing, playing and sharing emotions together.

Implement boundaries and guidelines around technology use, including screen time.

Encourage offline pursuits such as promoting physical activities and participation in volunteer opportunities, jobs or groups.

Young adults are particularly vulnerable during the summer due to a variety of psychological, developmental and environmental factors.

"Summertime usually means a change in routines and ample free time, so it's important to create a safe space for your child to express themselves without fear or judgement," said Myles. "Approach communication with empathy, understanding and active listening to help them navigate this summer. Allow your child to bring their voice and what is important to them to the conversation."

