Bed Scrunchie Inventors Fight to Protect Their Intellectual Property Against Chinese Sellers on Amazon

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors of the Bed Scrunchie ( https://bedscrunchie.com/ ) Jack Nekhala and Michael Nusinkis take on Amazon in the fight to protect their intellectual property from fraudulent Chinese sellers. While Jeff Bezos and Amazon increased net worth by over $50 billion in the past six months because of the pandemic, small businesses are continuing to fight harder than ever to stay afloat. You would think Jeff Bezos would do more. President Trump vowed to lead the fight against intellectual property theft from China, but change is not happening fast enough.

Bed Scrunchie

When textile industry experts and friends, Jack Nekhala and Michael Nusinkis invented the Bed Scrunchie—an innovative product designed to keep your sheets and bed tight—they never imagined that they would one day fight for intellectual property rights and protect their small business from America's largest conglomerate.

After designing the product and obtaining four US patents, months later they were selling their product on Amazon with record numbers—a dream for the duo. However, soon after the Bed Scrunchie appeared as a bestseller on Amazon, so did copycats based in China. Nekhala and Nusinkis contacted Amazon several times. However, Amazon's response was to contact the seller, who could not speak English and would not respond to Bed Scrunchie's request to remove the infringing product. Instead, the friends sought legal counsel to fight the look-a-likes. Thousands of dollars down the drain, the copycats were forced off of the site only to appear again followed by more listings created by the same manufacturer.

Nekhala commented, "As China steals intellectual property, Amazon continues to profit on small businesses while leaving no protection for American inventors. Even as the retailer promotes their upcoming event for small businesses, they are in fact allowing others to cannibalize those Americans who have worked so hard to develop products. Amazon has the power to fix it, but has yet to do anything about it."

Amazon receives commission for sales on its site, making money at the expense of hard-working American small businesses and inventors. Nusinkis added, "We are one small business, among many, who need to be heard."

About the Bed Scrunchie :

The Bed Scrunchie is the world's first patented 360-degree all-in-one bed tightening system. It clips to the edges of your bed sheets or mattress topper and slides under your mattress effortlessly without lifting, while providing a flawless hotel bed look and military corners. It replaces the age-old sheet straps, sheet suspenders and bed bands. Keep your sheets tight! For more information, please visit https://bedscrunchie.com/ or follow the brand on social media @bedscrunchie on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

