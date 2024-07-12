Bedal International raises $11 Million to boost growth of its FlexGRIP® catheter securement devices

DIEPENBEEK, Belgium and ANAHEIM, Calif. , July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedal International, a Belgian based medical device company delivering next generation catheter securement solutions, today announces the successful closing of a $11 million funding round. The investment will be used to support the company's ongoing global growth. Bedal has offices in Belgium (EU) and in Anaheim, CA.

The FlexGRIP catheter securement device in use on a pediatric patient

The funding round was led by White Fund, a Belgian MedTech venture capital fund, and SFPIM, the sovereign wealth fund of Belgium. The round also saw participation from U.S.-based MedTech investors, as well as Bedal's leading existing investors, F3Finance and LRM. The management team of Bedal also contributed to this funding round.

"Since we founded Bedal, it has already been an incredible journey from launching the devices to growing into a global footprint." said Alexander Van Damme, CEO of Bedal International. "This new funding marks the beginning of a next chapter for us, focused on setting a new standard in the market."

Bedal markets the FlexGRIP catheter securement devices, which help patients safely secure their catheters, reducing the risk of complications and improving overall patient outcomes. The FlexGRIP devices are in use in more then 34 countries globally, and Bedal succesfully closed global deals with market leading catheter companies. The additional funding will allow Bedal to expand its operations and commercial efforts, with a strong focus on further growing in the US market.

"White Fund and SFPIM are excited to support Bedal's mission to improve patient care through its innovative devices," said Eric Brandt of White Fund, Céline Vaessen, CIO at SFPIM also adds "We believe in Bedal's potential to become the golden standard for catheter care. We are proud to be part of their promising growth journey and are committed to supporting their product development engine with the ambition of making a profound impact on the lives of patients and caregivers."

Previously, Bedal also attracted an industry veteran, Steve Bierman, MD, who was the original creator of the industry and developed the catheter securement market. Dr. Bierman has taken on the role of co-CEO, bringing his extensive experience and vision to the company.

Bedal was founded based on the experiences of one of the founders, who discovered the challenges of catheter care during his cancer treatment. The FlexGRIP devices are used hospital wide in applications such as cancer treatment, post operative care and the Intensive care unit. Recently, Bedal also launched a pediatric range of products, tailored to the needs of young patients.

FlexGRIP is a registererd trademark of Bedal International

About White Fund

White Fund is a Belgian venture capitalist fund specifically dedicated to the medtech sector and positions itself as a high value-added investment fund. In addition to its finance mission, White Fund aims to support companies in the key stages of their development. Its multi-disciplinary team and extensive network, with experience of both medtech expertise and the world of investment, are key assets for portfolio companies.

More info: www.whitefund.be

About SFPIM

The Federal Participation and Investment Company (SFPIM) is Belgium's Sovereign Wealth Fund. SFPIM aims to be a reliable partner for Belgian companies, both SMEs and scale-ups, helping them become leaders in their sectors by offering "smart capital solutions." SFPIM also plays a significant role in ensuring the long-term stability of the Belgian economy by contributing to the anchoring of strategic assets through "smart capital solutions" in both promising and established companies or ecosystems.

SFPIM invests in a wide range of companies and sectors, including life sciences, finance, aerospace, energy, transport & mobility, and impact investing. More info: www.sfpim.be

About F3 Finance

F3 Finance is a niche investment boutique for family investors and entrepreneurs. With a focus on public and private equity investments, F3 Finance aims to support companies in realizing their growth plans.

More info: www.f3finance.be

About LRM

LRM is a return-driven investment company that fosters and stimulates sustainable economic growth in and from Limburg. We are the driving force in a unique regional ecosystem, providing risk financing and expertise to companies and projects that promote prosperity and well-being in Limburg and Flanders.

More info: www.lrm.be

About Bedal International

Bedal International, a dynamic scale-up in the medical device industry, focuses on specialized catheter securement solutions. The FlexGRIP® products prioritize patient well-being and healthcare provider convenience. Dedicated to innovation, Bedal International strives to enhance the overall quality of patient care. Explore more at www.flex-grip.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459204/FlexGRIP_catheter_securement.jpg

SOURCE Bedal International